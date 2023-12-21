DairyNZ’s chief executive Campbell Parker wraps the year

DairyNZ's chief executive Campbell Parker has enjoyed meeting farmers during his first few months in his role. Photo / DairyNZ

DairyNZ's chief executive Campbell Parker has enjoyed meeting farmers during his first few months in his role. Photo / DairyNZ

Content brought to you by DairyNZ

DairyNZ’s relatively new chief executive, Campbell Parker, has been in the role since the beginning of October. He reflects on the year that was and looks ahead to 2024 with The Country’s Jamie Mackay.

Global Dairy Trade auction results have been on the up since Campbell Parker took on his new role as DairyNZ’s chief executive - but he says it’s just a happy coincidence.

“I won’t claim that one but it is good news for farmers - it’s certainly helping with the feeling leading into the end of the year,” he told The Country’s Jamie Mackay.

As for the rest of 2023, Parker said the last 12 months had been “particularly tough” with a continuing rise in on-farm inflation just one of the many challenges faced by dairy farmers.

However, there were things to look forward to next year, Parker said.

“Going into 2024 there are some good green shoots coming - if we do see decreased prices that continue to flow through inside the farmgate.”

There is one aspect of rural life that no one has control over - the weather - and in that respect, Parker hoped that 2024 would be kinder to farmers.

“Let’s also hope we don’t have some of the challenging seasonal things that we’ve had climatically as well.

“It’s always good when farmers are growing good grass and producing good milk, they generally feel good about what’s happening.”

El Niño could taper off in the second half of the season which was bad news, but there was a silver lining - the less production, the more the payout.

“Generally speaking, if you look at national production it’s slightly ahead of last year at the moment. [Although] some regions [are] up and down, as is always the case.

“We’ll just have to see what happens in that second half of the year - [I think] it will flow through to a potentially increased supply and demand equation around milk price as well.”

On a personal note, Parker said he’d spent the last three months learning what makes DairyNZ and its farmers tick.

Listen below:

“Key things have been around getting in and trying to understand the business - that’s what I said was one of my immediate priorities.

“Secondly [it was] getting on the road and meeting farmers.”

Parker said he’d spent a lot of time on the road in the past couple of months, listening to farmers’ thoughts about DairyNZ, which had been informative.

“There’s some things that they think we do well and there’s always things I think we need to improve.”

Overall, Parker had “really enjoyed” his new role so far.

“I’m energized by it”.

The feedback he’d received enabled him to focus on a couple of big questions about DairyNZ’s future.

“How do we, as a business, make sure we’re really clear about our priorities?

“How do we refocus and simplify our business to make sure that we are delivering value for farmers every day?”

As for now, Parker said he was looking forward to a couple of weeks off, but was excited about 2024.

“I think the industry has got a really positive future.

“Yes, we’ve got some headwinds, but together, I’m sure we’ll be able to find our way through that with good support for farmers.”