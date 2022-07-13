DairyNZ: Why sharemilker Danielle Hovmand wants young Kiwis to 'GoDairy'

Photo / File

Content brought to you by DairyNZ

DairyNZ is currently running a campaign to attract young Kiwis to join the dairy sector.

The campaign, called GoDairy, connects job seekers with the latest dairy farm assistant vacancies - a role where most young people enter the sector.

The dairy sector currently has around 4000 vacancies, and GoDairy, which runs across digital and social media platforms, aims to help fill those roles.

Danielle Hovmand, a young sharemilker from the Waikato, is a keen supporter of GoDairy.

Hovmand was given the opportunity to try dairy farming through work experience, as part of her studies.

She hasn't looked back.

"The thing that really attracted me to it was the variety of work," she told The Country Sport Breakfast's Brian Kelly.

Hovmand learned how to milk cows and how to drive a tractor, along with finding out more about pasture management, machinery and fencing.

"Every day was different and it's never really felt like a job for me."

Hovmand worked alone and enjoyed the challenges that brought, such as "coming up with solutions to problems and making improvements around the farm."

Starting as a dairy farm assistant was a great platform to progress to other roles, she said.

"The main thing that I love about the dairy industry, and that really attracted me to it, is the clear pathway for progression that's within the industry.

"You can start as a farm assistant; move to herd manager, 2IC, farm manager and then move into becoming self-employed."

While there were "really great opportunities" to gain qualifications through Primary ITO courses, a bit of healthy competition with peers also helped the learning process, Hovmand said.

"You can test your skills against other farmers at competitions like the Dairy Industry Awards and the FMG Young Farmer of the Year."

Not only that, but there was also "great remuneration" and a few "unique perks" not found at other jobs, Hovmand said.

"Having a house provided, [as well as] milk and maybe some firewood - and your employer might even let you rear some calves to help you build your own equity and build your own herd."

While farming is traditionally perceived as a male profession, more women are getting involved.

Listen below:

This was the "new normal" for Hovmand who said she was lucky to grow up surrounded by strong rural women.

She had some sage advice for women considering moving to dairy.

"I think it's really important to find an employer who will help you grow and develop without treating you any differently because you are a woman."

It was helpful to create a strong network and find mentors, such as previous employees, rural professionals, friends and family, or by joining a Young Farmers' Club, she said.

"It's all really important to build you up and give you the confidence to get going in your new job."

To find out more about a career in dairy and see the latest farm assistant vacancies, visit www.godairy.co.nz/gonow.

Farmers who want to list a farm assistant position can also visit nzfarmsource.co.nz/jobs.