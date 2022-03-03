Photo / File

The Government's decision to allow just 300 more international dairy farm workers into New Zealand doesn't do enough to help resolve the sector's significant staff shortage, DairyNZ says.

In November last year, the dairy sector asked the Government to allow 1500 dairy workers into New Zealand in 2022.

Last week the industry was told only 300 spots had been granted - which wasn't nearly enough, DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle said.

"We reckon we're up to 4000 [workers] short," Mackle told The Country Sport Breakfast's Brian Kelly.

"It's helpful on one level, but it's not going to solve world hunger and peace for us by any stretch."

The dairy industry was desperate for international workers as it was "very difficult" to entice Kiwis to the sector, Mackle said.

Part of the issue came from the industry itself, but that was being addressed, he said.

"Straight up - and some farmers may not want to hear me say this - we've always got to look at ourselves in the mirror and we've been doing that [and asking] how can we be better as employers."

However, there were still many reasons to join the dairy sector, including great accommodation and impressive pay rates, Mackle said.

"You can walk in off the street and get a very healthy salary as a dairy worker."

DairyNZ understood the Government had plans in place to "rebalance the immigration approach" but they wouldn't come into effect until the middle of this year, Mackle said.

"Clearly for us, that means there's no hope in getting anyone in for this season coming under that new system. That's why the class exception is so important."

He urged the Government to look at the bigger picture.

"It's not just about shorting the dairy sector, it's about shorting the whole talent pool.

"We're going to try, with our Go Dairy campaign, to attract Kiwis [to the sector] and that means that we're taking them off someone else."

Farmers who wanted to bring someone in for the season should get in touch with DairyNZ "ASAP", Mackle said.

"Get into it now. Let's get those places filled up and then we can go back to the Government and ask for more."

The new class exception will allow 300 international dairy workers to enter New Zealand.

Employers must apply to DairyNZ for nomination and have a class exception visa granted by Immigration New Zealand.

A 2021 class exception is already open for applications, which allows 200 dairy workers to enter New Zealand and has been partially filled.

For both class exceptions, workers are able to enter New Zealand from March 5.

A limited number of dairy workers may be eligible to enter New Zealand under other criteria – see DairyNZ's website for more details on border class exceptions.

Also in today's interview: Mackle gave an update on how He Waka Eke Noa's consultation with farmers on emissions pricing options was progressing.