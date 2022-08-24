DairyNZ pitching in to help flood-affected farmers

Photo / Supplied

It's a tough time for dairy farmers in the Nelson-Tasman and Marlborough regions as they face many challenges after significant flooding, DairyNZ's Head of the South Island Tony Finch says.

The deluge had exacerbated the conditions of what was already a particularly wet winter for the top of the South Island, Finch told The Country Sport Breakfast's, Brian Kelly.

Not only that, but it arrived "right at the heart" of calving, one of the busiest periods in the dairy farming year, he said.

"So, we've got a lot of cows on the platform with calves [and] heavy in milk.

"It couldn't happen at a worse time actually."

Damage to infrastructure also meant many farms were cut off, Finch said.

"There are a lot of farms that are struggling for access … you've got a lot of … roads that are completely compromised and access to farms becomes very challenging."

This led to problems with milk collection, he said.

"There's a flow-on effect from that – there's some dumping of milk –and that's an unfortunate aspect [of the flooding]."

The heavy rain had also compromised pasture and available feed on-farm, Finch said.

"It's a complicated time but farmers are enduring through this challenge at the moment."

Luckily they didn't have to endure this alone, as there are many industry and government groups willing to pitch in and help out.

Finch said Civil Defence had been working on restoring access to farms.

"[This] is incredibly important for getting the milk picked up, getting supplies, fuel etc. to these farms that are isolated."

Banding together to assist each other in challenging times was a "unique" aspect of farming and one Finch said he was proud of.

"Farmers and industries come together through the rural advisory groups and collaboratively work through how they can collectively assess the situation."

The welfare of people and animals came first, and then how to get things up and running on-farm, he said.

"Trying as best we can to assess the situation [and] how we can get farmers back to BAU, Business As Usual … as soon as possible."

The Government had also "come to the party," assisting with immediate relief, and there were mayoral funds available as well to help support affected farmers, Finch said.

Finch urged any farmers needing help to reach out and ask for it through trusted professionals, such as their rural advisors, DairyNZ, Beef + Lamb NZ, the Rural Support Trust or Federated Farmers.

"Everyone there is available and wants to help, so it's just a matter of raising your hand and asking for help.

"There are plenty of people and many hands make light work."