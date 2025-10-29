DairyNZ offers support as farmers recover from wild weather

Chair Tracy Brown says DairyNZ has farmers' backs as they recover from the recent adverse weather event.

Content brought to you by DairyNZ

As the South Island continues to grapple with the aftermath of extreme weather, DairyNZ chair Tracy Brown is urging farmers to prioritise safety, animal welfare, and mental wellbeing.

Brown had just returned from the International Dairy Summit in Chile and was still coming to grips with the extent of the damage, but she’d been in regular contact with DairyNZ’s staff on the ground.

She told The Country’s Jamie Mackay that there were some key issues she wanted farmers to think about.

“There’s information on the Rural Support Trust around community get-togethers and just checking on your neighbours, checking on your family, keeping people safe.”