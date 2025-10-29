DairyNZ offers support as farmers recover from wild weather

“Our DairyNZ area managers can offer help in terms of farm system support, and they’ve been doing a bit of that already.”
Brown said health and safety was a priority, especially around cleaning up fallen trees, as fatigue would be setting in for some people.
“They’re exhausted, so they need to treat all power lines as live, unless it’s been confirmed otherwise.”
Animal welfare is a growing concern, with some farmers forced to dump milk due to collection issues.
Brown advised contacting local vets for guidance and keeping regional councils informed about effluent management.
Services are working hard to reconnect power and deliver generators to help with milking.
Mackay asked whether regional councils were showing leniency around effluent pond rules and milk dumping.
Brown confirmed that “there’s been good communication with the sector with the regional councils,” describing the response as a “huge team effort” involving DairyNZ, Beef + Lamb NZ, the Rural Support Trust, and local authorities.
She said DairyNZ was aware of the tough situation and was there for farmers.
“We want farmers to know that DairyNZ’s got your back.
“We’re here to support you.
“You just need to reach out and tell us what you need.”
For advice on how to cope with adverse events, head to DairyNZ’s website.
Also in today’s interview: Brown summed up her trip to Chile for the International Dairy Federation Summit, which will be held in Auckland next year.