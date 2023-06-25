DairyNZ says genetic gain is important to New Zealand’s unique dairy sector. Photo / DairyNZ

Farmers keen to have their say on a single national animal evaluation breeding index have until tomorrow at 5 pm to get their submission in.

DairyNZ believes that creating one animal evaluation index will ensure breeding decisions are made consistently.

The industry good body is working through its subsidiary, New Zealand Animal Evaluation Ltd (NZAEL), to help make this happen.

DairyNZ chair Jim van der Poel said there were currently too many Breeding Worth (BW) animal evaluation indexes in the sector.

“We put out a BW, so does LIC and so do others, so there are multiple breeding worths out there at the moment,” he told The Country Sport Breakfast’s Brian Kelly.

Van der Poel said DairyNZ had world-leading geneticists look into the situation, and they found New Zealand was not only behind in genetic gain but also financially.

“If we’d had a unified industry system in place over the last ten years, farmers would’ve been something like $136 million a year better off than they are now.”

Genetic gain was important to New Zealand’s unique dairy sector, van der Poel said.

“[It] has always been part of our competitive advantage globally. We’re the only country in the world [that] can breed the cows for our system.

“So if we don’t get this right, the only people who lose on this are New Zealand dairy farmers.”

DairyNZ research found New Zealand is falling behind its global competitors.

“Over the last ten years, other countries have made much more genetic gain than we have – we were world-leading and now we’re not,” van der Poel said.

He believed a single national animal evaluation breeding index that incorporated genomics would help New Zealand “get back to that place where we are world-leading”.

“[If] we don’t keep up with the same genetic gain as our competitors that’ll make us less competitive over time which is not a good outcome for farmers and it’s not a good outcome for New Zealand.”

DairyNZ chair Jim van der Poel. Photo / Supplied

It wasn’t just about genetic gain either.

“It’s also about breeding animals that are going to have a lower methane footprint and have lower nitrogen losses - so if we get this right and have a coordinated approach, we’re likely to make more gains in those other areas as well.”

Van der Poel said it was important farmers have their say and DairyNZ encouraged them to get their submissions in before tomorrow’s 5 pm deadline.

“We just think as a whole industry farmers will be a lot better off if we put this model in place.”

Find out more at https://www.dairynz.co.nz/better-BW