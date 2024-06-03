DairyNZ helps keep a spring in dairy farmers’ steps

A calf going through the Easy-Access Calf Pen Gate. Photo / DairyNZ

As calving season approaches, so does the increased risk of sprain and strain injuries for dairy farmers.

However, scientists and farmers have joined forces to find ways of avoiding these common injuries during spring, to help farmers keep farming when they are at their busiest.

DairyNZ’s three-year Reducing Sprains and Strains project set out to understand the common causes of injuries and work with farmers to develop practical solutions to reduce them on New Zealand dairy farms.

Dr Callum Eastwood, DairyNZ senior scientist, explained that the overall aim was to reduce lost time and productivity and support farmers’ wellbeing, especially during calving.

The physical nature of farming means that, even when health and safety is prioritised, preventable sprains and strains can happen.

In 2022 and 2023, there were about 1500 claims, totaling $5-6 million to ACC each year.

Most injuries were to the back, often from calf-related activities, including lifting heavy objects like calves, buckets, or bags of meal.

“Research has shown that sprain and strain injuries make up around 40 per cent of dairy farm injuries, with the highest risk period during the spring calving season,” Eastwood said.

“We were focused on working directly with farmers, every step of the way, to understand the issues, and together innovate, design, test and refine product designs that were easy to use and worked for current farming practices.

The Easy-Entry Calf Trailer Gate being towed on-farm. Photo / DairyNZ

“Our workshops involved farm owners, employees, health and safety experts, engineers and other professionals with insights and experiences to help develop solutions that reduce risks around essential tasks.”

Following the initial designs, DairyNZ worked with manufacturers to develop and produce some of the successful solutions.

This includes Kea Trailers, now selling the popular Easy-Entry Calf Trailer Gate, and Gallagher which is taking expressions of interest for the Easy-Access Calf Pen Gate.

“The successful workshop concepts were built into physical prototypes with the manufacturers, and then tested and refined based on farmer feedback,” Eastwood said.

“It includes the calf trailer gate, which was intensively tested by farmers last calving season, then refined to ensure it is farm-ready.

“New Zealand has many different farm types and so the solutions aren’t a one-size-fits-all.

“However, the project’s co-design approach, with farmer testing, feedback and refinement, meant the creation of tangible options for farmers to reduce these injuries on-farm.”

The project was funded by ACC’s Workplace Injury Prevention Grants programme, with co-investment from DairyNZ.

Find out more about the project and outcomes online at dairynz.co.nz/sprains-strains.

Reducing Sprains and Strains project at Fieldays

DairyNZ’s Fieldays stand will showcase some of its popular innovations from the Reducing Sprains and Strains project which were co-designed with farmers.

Visitors can see the Easy-Entry Calf Trailer Gate and Easy-Access Calf Pen Gate prototypes which are now being produced by Kea Trailers and Gallagher, respectively.

Visit the DairyNZ team and engage with the prototypes in the Pavillion at site PC44 from June 12 – 15, Mystery Creek, Hamilton.