DairyNZ helping farmers with successful wintering systems

Wintering is an important time for dairy farmers and, with a bit of thought and planning, it can also be successful, DairyNZ says.

Wintering practices have been through a lot of changes over the past couple of years but DairyNZ has many resources to help farmers keep their cows comfortable.

Farmers had already lifted their standards in looking after their cows, their staff and the environment, DairyNZ lead advisor on wintering Justin Kitto said.

"As we head into these colder months we want to keep building on that and we want to help farmers keep building on the good work they've been doing to look after their animals, look after their farm teams and set themselves up well for calving."

One way to keep on top of wintering was to keep up daily checks, Kitto said.

"Looking at the weather forecast, the paddock conditions – in particular, how much mud is on the paddock – and checking stock regularly. This can help identify if there's a problem that needs to be resolved."

DairyNZ has a novel tool to help farmers with their checklist – The Gumboot Test.

The Gumboot test for lying surfaces has a scorecard that provides a visual assessment to help farmers work out if soil conditions are too muddy.

"It's a very easy test … about basically how much mud's stuck to your gumboot and whether or not you're leaving your gumboot in the paddock as you're walking through it," Kitto said.

Heavy rain can cause issues over the winter months but there are ways farmers can prepare to support their herds in wet conditions.

Moving stock to shelter and away from low-lying parts of the paddock where rain pooled were effective ways of protecting the herd, Kitto said.

"The other [method] that we've seen quite a bit of is farmers are rolling out bales of hay, just to create a drier surface for those cows to lie on."

Keeping the lines of communication open with staff was also vital, Kitto said.

"Just having a chat with your team and making sure your team is aware of what an uncomfortable lying surface looks like, whether it's getting a bit muddy, and what decisions you're going to make and what those actions are going to be."

It was also a good idea to jot down any ideas and solutions after the rain had subsided, so they could be referred to during another weather event, Kitto said.

DairyNZ has a winter cropping and grazing template to help farmers with this as well.

Finally, calving was also a busy time for farmers and DairyNZ's website had advice on how to manage it well, Kitto said.

DairyNZ recommends cows are moved to pasture paddocks to avoid the risk of them calving on crops.

The other management technique involved drafting cows into mobs based on their calving date, Kitto said.

"Just monitoring them can be really beneficial."

Farmers can find out more about wintering on DairyNZ's website.