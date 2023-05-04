DairyNZ helping farmers remain profitable in a high-inflation environment

DairyNZ’s next Farmers’ Forum is taking place in Ashburton on May 9. Photo / DairyNZ

DairyNZ’s next Farmers’ Forum is taking place in Ashburton on May 9. Photo / DairyNZ

The current financial environment for farmers is “challenging,” DairyNZ’s External Engagement Lead, Tony Finch, says.

“It’s quite an interesting time at the present point, where we have operational costs at a high,” he told The Country Sport Breakfast’s, Brian Kelly.

In fact, Finch reckoned costs were the highest they’d been for decades.

“We haven’t seen inflation levels like this since the ‘80s.”

Interest rates had also doubled, which many farmers would be well aware of, he said.

And that wasn’t all.

“In…less than two years, they’ve doubled the OCR and it’s having a real impact on the margins, and income streams have been a little bit challenged too, across the board.

“So, when you bring all that together – farmers’ profit margins are really squeezed.

“It’s time to talk and understand what farmers can and should be considering in the current environment.”

Helpfully, Finch is running a session on this very topic, at DairyNZ’s Farmers’ Forum, taking place in Ashburton on May 9.

Called “Strategies for remaining profitable in a high-inflation environment,” it will draw on experiences from farmers who are already working through these challenges.

Finch shared a few tips for navigating high costs for the coming season.

First up, it was important to surround yourself with trusted professionals.

“Now is the time to be engaging and talking and making sure that there are no surprises - in particular with your bank.”

It was vital to budget, forecast, benchmark, and review - and then review again, Finch said.

“Make sure you’re connecting with the likes of your banker, your accountant, your farm adviser and make sure they’re also playing a part in your business.”

It was also advisable to have “room for movement,” – within reason, Finch said.

“We can always cut a little bit more at places at times, but not to the extent that we damage our business going forward … we don’t want to dig into items that are going to jeopardise production and income in the next year.”

Finch was looking forward to connecting with farmers at his session next week.

“It’s bringing farmers [together] to talk about what they’re seeing, what they’re doing, what they’ve learnt from years gone by, and share those experiences.”

Farmers could learn a lot from each other, he said.

“We’ve got farmers from different ages and stages and business types and they’ve been through some hard times in the past.

“So, listening to them and sharing ideas is gold for farmers that haven’t yet experienced downturns or these profit squeeze periods we’re currently experiencing.”

Canterbury Farmers’ Forum

Ashburton Events Centre, Ashburton

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

The event is free for farmers and their farm teams to attend.

For more information, the full programme and registration, visit dairynz.co.nz/farmersforum.