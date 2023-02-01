DairyNZ helping farmers recover from recent floods

Photo / File

Content brought to you by DairyNZ

DairyNZ has been helping North Island farmers deal with the aftermath of recent flooding - although they’re pretty good at looking after themselves, general manager of farm performance Sarah Speight says.

“Farmers are amazing, right? They can manage most things,” Speight told The Country Sport Breakfast’s, Brian Kelly.

Even so, the focus for DairyNZ was to work with farmers, ask important questions, and offer practical advice, she said.

“What do we do about maize crops that are still underwater? What do we do about feeding cows that are due to calve shortly?

“All of those kinds of normal questions that we would ask after an adverse event … our team are really focused on the recovery part of this with farmers.”

Knowing which farmers needed assistance was also crucial, as bad weather had bypassed some regions, Speight said.

“The weather is very much in pockets. Everywhere north of Orewa seems to be OK, other than a few issues with roading access obviously … but milk has been able to be collected, which is great.”

Southwest of Auckland was a different story.

“[It] has been quite hard hit. A little town called Aka Aka – there are a few farmers there that have been affected.”

Parts of the coastal Bay of Plenty were also affected but Speight said DairyNZ was still waiting to see the extent of the damage.

She had spoken to one farmer there who said he’d had almost 2 metres of rain since June.

“For that area, which normally gets … 12 to 1300 [mm] in a year – that’s a lot of rain.”

Overall, however, things weren’t as bad as they could have been, she said.

“On the whole, I think we have probably dodged a bit of a bullet in many areas which has been quite good.”

With the rain easing, the priority was now to make sure farmers had plans in place to deal with the potential clean-up, Speight said.

Farmers should also ensure they could feed their stock, both in the short term and the future, unfortunately, damaged maize crops didn’t help this situation, she said.

“The big question for farmers is if you’re relying on maize silage … how are you going to make sure you’ve got enough feed to feed your cows through that autumn and winter period.”

Many farmers were currently dealing with financial pressure from inflation and rising interest rates, so adverse weather events such as these added to already challenging situations, Speight said.

“This is a real test of farmer resilience in some areas, for sure.”

For help with the effects of flooding, see DairyNZ’s website.