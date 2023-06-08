DairyNZ helping farmers keep a spring in their step at Fieldays

Dairy farmers run the risk of strains and sprains during calving. Photo / File

DairyNZ is helping farmers keep a spring in their step with an initiative aimed at lowering common injuries during the busy calving season.

The Reducing Sprains and Strains project, in partnership with ACC, spans three years from 2021 to 2024.

Its mission is to reduce these kinds of injuries on-farm and develop practical solutions to avoid them.

DairyNZ researcher Brian dela Rue said sprains and strains were common in dairy farms and studies showed they made up around 40 per cent of injuries.

The highest risk period is between August and October, which coincides with calving.

“In spring farmers are really busy working longer hours and doing more physical work,” Dela Rue told The Country Sport Breakfast’s, Brian Kelly.

“That results in fatigue and increased injury risk.”

Dela Rue said high-risk activities often involved bending and lifting; such as collecting newborn calves from paddocks and carrying heavy buckets and bags.

“Slips and trips” were also something to watch out for, especially in the milking shed and on uneven ground, he said.

DairyNZ found that, on average, injured people needed around 12 days off work and 27 days to fully recover.

However, one worrying statistic was that 50 per cent of those injured - especially owner-operators - took no time off at all, Dela Rue said.

To help reduce injuries, DairyNZ has created six farmer-inspired prototypes which are being trialled on-farm.

Farmers could also check out the prototypes at Fieldays, Dela Rue said.

“We’re really excited to be showing off all six of these concepts at the Innovation Hub next week.”

He encouraged farmers to give their feedback and share ideas on how to reduce injuries on-farm as well.

Fieldays visitors can also take a look at the DairyNZ site at the main pavilion.

There they can find out more about the “huge range” of tools and resources on offer and have a chat with a DairyNZ specialist, Dela Rue said.

Results from DairyNZ’s research on sprains and strains