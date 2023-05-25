DairyNZ helping farmers get ready for wintering

DairyNZ says farmers need to plan ahead for wintering. Photo / DairyNZ

Winter is fast approaching and DairyNZ is encouraging farmers to plan ahead for whatever weather the season throws at them.

DairyNZ Solutions and Development Manager, Justin Kitto, said farmers needed to ask themselves a few questions in the lead-up to winter.

“What are you gonna do when the weather sets in for a few days, or you get an extreme downpour or something like that,” he told The Country Sport Breakfast’s, Brian Kelly.

It was important to have a written plan to share with the team, Kitto said.

“It’s never too late to start that process, even if you don’t have one - you’ve still got time to prepare one.”

A major issue to think about was what to do with cows if they were on-crop when the weather “packs in,” Kitto said.

Solutions include shifting cows to dry paddocks (or dry parts of a paddock) as well as moving them to an area with a bit more shelter for them.

Another option, which more farmers were adopting, was to leave extra straw out when feeding, Kitto said.

“Either having some straw bales in the paddock or just feeding out a little bit more straw, so the stuff that’s not eaten can actually be bedding material.”

For the past few years, DairyNZ had conducted a wintering survey, which had revealed a number of “good things,” Kitto said.

“What we do know is that for the last couple of years, farmers have really improved their practices.”

It wasn’t just DairyNZ that had noticed either.

“Regional councils are complimenting farmers on that, MPI is complimenting farmers about that - even politicians in the debating chamber are talking about it.

“So, it’s really good stuff.”

Importantly, the survey gave DairyNZ quantitative data to demonstrate farmers’ achievements, Kitto said.

“What we’ve seen is a lot more dairy farmers are selecting paddocks for winter crop that don’t have any waterways in, or near, them.”

The survey also found that 95 per cent of farmers with a waterway had excluded stock from it and the average buffer width was nine metres, he said.

Kitto was pleased to see the survey had highlighted “lots of positive improvement” in a short period of time.

“It’s been a remarkable, quick transition for farmers - it’s been awesome.”

