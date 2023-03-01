DairyNZ focuses on farmer wellbeing following Cyclone Gabrielle

Photo / Supplied

Content brought to you by DairyNZ

DairyNZ is reminding farmers to take care of themselves in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

It could be easy for many farmers to overlook their own needs, as they tackled the daunting task of cleaning up their properties, DairyNZ general manager of farm performance Sarah Speight said.

Farmers should also be aware of the jarring shift from the “adrenaline rush” of an extreme weather event, to the reality of the aftermath, Speight told The Country Sport Breakfast’s, Brian Kelly.

“Suddenly, when you can take a bit of a breather, that’s when you notice that actually you’re a bit tapped out.”

Speight had some timely advice for those who were doing it tough.

“I think it’s really important for farmers to know first and foremost that they’re not on their own.”

Isolation was widespread “across the board” for the primary sector, affecting “hundreds and hundreds” of farmers, Speight said.

She said it was vital to get off the farm and talk to others in a similar situation, or somebody who could help with a recovery plan.

“Planning is a really important part of mitigating some of that mental wellness stuff, but so is getting out and connecting with the community.”

Organisations such as DairyNZ, Beef + Lamb NZ, Federated Farmers and Rural Support Trust also offer a chance to meet with others.

Speight urged farmers to take advantage of these opportunities.

“Get off the farm, go and see what other people are doing, what strategies they’re employing, or get in touch with your rural professionals that can help you.”

Unfortunately, Cyclone Gabrielle’s effects were the tip of the iceberg for Kiwi dairy farmers at the moment, Speight said.

“We know things are pretty tough because the milk price signals reducing, which is not ideal for us as a sector obviously, and interest rates are on the rise – as well as this [cyclone].

“There will be people feeling considerable pressure.”

She advised farmers to make a plan “for what the next three weeks, three months, six months look like”.

DairyNZ was busy calling farmers to check in and offer assistance, and Speight said there was a “huge amount of resources” available at dairynz.co.nz.

There was also a contact form on the website, so if the DairyNZ team couldn’t help, they’d put farmers in touch with someone who could, she said.

“If they want to talk to someone about a particular issue, send it to us and if we’re not the appropriate people we’ll find out who is.”

Speight said farmers needing assistance with anything, from clean-up to planning advice, or access to Government funding, should check out DairyNZ’s website.

“Don’t hesitate to get in touch through the website if you need support.”