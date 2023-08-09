DairyNZ: Farmers need to take a cautious approach to budgeting

Dairy Farmers are going to have to take a cautious approach to their budgeting this season. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Dairy Farmers are going to have to take a cautious approach to their budgeting this season. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Content brought to you by DairyNZ

This morning with a bite of spring in the air, The Country’s Jamie Mackay chatted with DairyNZ’s Sarah Speight, GM of farm performance, about this coming year’s dairy season.

Mackay asked, “I would suggest that you and the team at DairyNZ will have your work cut out this year supporting a lot of dairy farmers through what is going to be a really tough season, so what advice will you be offering?”

“The news last Friday of a decreased forecast milk price, along with significantly increased on-farm costs would have rocked everyone,” Speight said.

“Our advice to dairy farmers is not to turn a blind eye to what’s happening, they need to go through their accounts with a fine tooth comb and start looking at what can be trimmed wherever possible. At the same time, they need to make sure they are not pruning too much as to impact their business in the medium or long term.”

“That’s all very well for staff at DairyNZ on their fixed salary, but if the bank is not going to fund the dairy farmer, where to for them?” Mackay asked.

“It is about focusing on things they can control and the one thing that can be controlled is farm spending,” Speight said.

“They need to decide on what will be the most cost-effective savings for their business. Having been in this position before, farmers know the best way to get through these tough patches.

“It could mean a change to their fertiliser plan, no new machinery purchases or non-essential capital projects. It is getting alongside their banker, accountant or farm advisor and coming up with a new plan for the year. In some situations just sitting down with other farmers and discussing ideas can be beneficial.

Listen below:

“Dairy farmers need to make their on-farm team aware of their financial situation and explain how important it is for them to minimise R & M and the like on the farm and the difference it will make to the finances.

“We have all been here before and we’ll be here again and it is just a question of what we can do to support each other,” Speight said.