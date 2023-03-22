DairyNZ celebrates World Water Day at Dairy Environment Leaders forum

Photo / Supplied by DairyNZ

March 22 is a busy day for DairyNZ, as the industry good body not only celebrates World Water Day but also begins a two-day forum for the sector.

This month’s annual Dairy Environment Leaders (DEL) forum in Wellington will bring together some of New Zealand’s most innovative farming leaders to discuss sector challenges and opportunities and share environmental successes from their communities nationwide.

The March 22-23 forum will help more than 60 Dairy Environment Leaders (DELs) plan how they will support environmental progress in their communities this year, as they continue to embed sustainable dairying into New Zealand.

It was good timing to have the forum on World Water Day, DairyNZ’s general manager of sustainable dairy, Dr David Burger, said.

“I think it’s very topical given the huge amount of progress and change that the DEL farmers are supporting us with,” Burger told The Country’s, Jamie Mackay.

“We’ve been on this journey for more than a decade now and our Dairy Environmental Leader programme is a really important part of that.”

The event will give the DELs an opportunity to showcase some of their achievements, raise farming issues with politicians and decision-makers, and ensure rural voices are heard.

While the project was supported by DairyNZ, it was “very much a farmer-led initiative,” Burger said.

“Basically, it’s a group of practically-minded and environmentally-conscious farmers who are leading the environmental change on their farms and in their local communities.”

Advances in water quality came from a decade of on-farm improvements, including environmental plans, changes in wintering and effluent practices, and through the hard work of catchment community groups, Burger said.

DairyNZ's general manager of sustainable dairy, Dr David Burger.

However, it was still a work in progress.

“We also acknowledge the job’s not done and we’re on this journey ... of continuous improvement and we are committed to making sure that we continue to deliver on what is expected of us at the community and consumer level,” Burger said.

A “great lineup” of speakers at the forum would challenge and motivate those in attendance - as well as inspire DairyNZ’s plan for the future, he said.

“It’s really around supporting these environmental leaders and giving them the information to influence and support change in their communities.”

More about DairyNZ’s Dairy Environment Leaders

DairyNZ formed the Dairy Environment Leaders network to empower leadership and help farmers support each other to reduce their environmental footprint

The DEL programme’s vision is to foster kaitiakitanga – stewardship for the future

There are now more than 300 DELs around New Zealand

The DELs provide a voice at a regional and national level, including with Government and sector groups and leaders. They are active at a grassroots level, on boards and local committees

The DELs demonstrate excellent environmental practices on their own farms, including protecting and enhancing waterways, riparian planting and reducing emissions.



