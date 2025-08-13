Advertisement
DairyNZ Board of Director nominations are now open

The Country
2 mins to read

DairyNZ chair Tracy Brown has some sound advice for those interested in a board of director role.

Content brought to you by DairyNZ

Nominations for DairyNZ’s Board of Directors opened this week, and chair Tracy Brown has advice for anyone considering throwing their hat into the ring.

“Potential candidates would be those who are willing to really engage with fellow farmers,” Brown told The Country’s Jamie Mackay.

