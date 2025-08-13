DairyNZ Board of Director nominations are now open

Two farmer-director positions are open, with Brown and Chris Lewis retiring by rotation.
She said both were seeking re-election, but DairyNZ was “always keen for farmers to have a choice”.
Brown advised those considering the position to speak with someone who has experience.
“I think anybody interested in being a director should talk to another director and find out what’s involved.
“There is a bit of a time commitment, so you need to be in a position to be able to give some time back to the sector.”
Brown acknowledged her advice could potentially encourage her replacement, but she remained philosophical.
“It’s always good for directors to feel like they’ve earned the right to be there.”
There are also two roles open on the Directors’ Remuneration Committee.
This committee independently considers and recommends remuneration for directors each year.
More about the DairyNZ nominations process
All farmers paying a levy on milksolids to DairyNZ and who are members of DairyNZ Inc. are eligible to stand for election for the Board of Directors and the Directors’ Remuneration Committee positions.
Two DairyNZ levy payers must nominate candidates, and entries for all four positions must be received by the Returning Officer by noon on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.
If an election is confirmed, farmer voting will take place during October and early November, with the successful candidates announced at DairyNZ’s Annual Meeting on November 6 in Hamilton, Waikato.
For more information on the nomination process, visit dairynz.co.nz/elections
Also in today’s interview: Brown updates Mackay on DairyNZ’s submission on changes to the Resource Management Act (RMA), and encourages those interested to check out the Talking Dairy podcast with Principal Policy Advisor David Cooper.