DairyNZ chair Tracy Brown has some sound advice for those interested in a board of director role.

DairyNZ Board of Director nominations are now open

Nominations for DairyNZ’s Board of Directors opened this week, and chair Tracy Brown has advice for anyone considering throwing their hat into the ring.

“Potential candidates would be those who are willing to really engage with fellow farmers,” Brown told The Country’s Jamie Mackay.

She said DairyNZ was looking for people who were interested in policy and willing to engage with it.

“[Someone] keen to help us deliver on our strategy and get good research outcomes and good solutions into farmers’ hands.”