Nominations for two farmer-elected DairyNZ Board of Director positions and one Directors’ Remuneration Committee member position are closing soon.

Content brought to you by DairyNZ

Future-focused dairy farmers interested in joining the DairyNZ board and supporting the direction of the dairy sector have until Friday, August 25, to submit their nominations.

“Forward-thinking and passionate dairy farmer leaders are an important part of supporting the dairy sector, through the DairyNZ board,” DairyNZ acting chief executive, Peter Scott said.

“The passion of farmer-elected directors, combined with their professional experience, is critical to DairyNZ as we continue to support farmers through the range of challenges now and into the future.”

This year, Colin Glass and Jim van der Poel are both required to step down by rotation.

Current DairyNZ chairman Jim van der Poel is seeking re-election, while long-serving director Colin Glass announced in May that he will not be seeking re-election.

Ideal board of director candidates will have a strong understanding of farm systems, research, policy, and advocacy. Candidates would also have broad networks, strong leadership skills, along with governance and strategy experience.

Nominations are also being taken for one farmer to join the DairyNZ Directors’ Remuneration Committee, which independently considers and recommends remuneration for directors each year.

All dairy farmers paying a levy on milk solids to DairyNZ are eligible to stand for the Board of Directors and the Directors’ Remuneration Committee. Candidates must be nominated by two DairyNZ levy payers.

Listen to Brian Kelly interview Colin Glass on The Country Sport Breakfast below:

DairyNZ’s board comprises five farmer-elected directors and three board-appointed directors.

Candidate nominations for all three positions must be received by the Returning Officer by 12 noon on Friday, August 25, 2023.

If an election is confirmed, farmer voting will take place during September and October, with the successful candidates announced at DairyNZ’s annual general meeting on October 11 in Te Awamutu.

For more information on the nomination process visit dairynz.co.nz/agm.