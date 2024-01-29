DairyNZ: A positive start to 2024 for dairy farmers

DairyNZ’s external engagement lead Tony Finch says things are looking up for the industry in 2024 - especially when compared to the last 12 months. Photo / DairyNZ

The Country’s Jamie Mackay catches up with DairyNZ’s external engagement lead, Tony Finch, for an update on how the industry is going for 2024.

“Canterbury’s getting pretty dry but from a dairying point of view, most of the dairy farms are irrigated,” Mackay said.

“They are,” Finch said.

“I would call it a typical dry summer. [As for] the conditions across the South Island - irrigation certainly assists but even [with] irrigation there are some restrictions that start to come into play there.

“The South Island’s pretty wide and by that, the tyranny of distance - we’ve got a very wet period start to come across the West Coast and at the top of the South is dry as it doesn’t have irrigation.

“Then there’s aspects of Southland - much as they’ve had a great season - there are pockets getting dry too.”

“With irrigation, it still costs money to put it on. I look at the North Island, and the lower part of the North Island, they’re also getting a bit dry but the dairy powerhouse ... the Waikato region, I think they’re having a bit of a stunner there,” Mackay said.

“They are,” Finch agreed.

“I’ve heard them use the analogy that they’re ‘drowning in pasture’ and the crops are really strong.

“Again, there are patches and there are signals of being dry but no, they’ve had a very good summer thus far with even good rain just in the last couple of days.”

“Dairy farmer sentiment - how is it at the moment?” Mackay asked.

“It’s good - by and large compared to where we were 12 months ago,” Finch said.

“[Then] we had interest rate hikes, we had inflationary costs 15 to 20 per cent on-farm, the pay price was a real challenge with the midpoint at $6.75 and there was all these signals of El Niño really hitting.

“So there were some real challenges and [it was] pretty daunting for some - and scary and unprecedented.

“But where we sit today - a new year, new horizons, things are a lot more positive on that front from finance - although I need to caveat that - there’s still a lot of work to be done there, but pay price is a lot stronger, on-farm conditions are great - so generally speaking, very positive.”

“Interest rates, hopefully, might cool their heels a bit later in this year and I note that, for instance, Open Country Dairy - the second biggest dairy company in the land, behind Fonterra obviously - they’ve got a fixed price out for next season at $8.40. Now, it’s only a couple of years ago, Tony, that $8.40 would have been a blimmin’ good price,” Mackay said.

“No, you’re dead right,” Finch said.

“It’s amazing when you look back in hindsight, how attractive that would have been but we have seen an escalation on a lot of on-farm inflationary costs that are squeezing that margin.

“So, even at $8.40, there are a lot of people unfortunately still considering that only just slightly break even - which is not great.

“But, it certainly makes you sleep well at night when you’ve got an income locked in - you can focus on the costs and that’s where the margin will sit around making sure you get those costs down.”

“Let’s have a look at one of dairy farmers’ biggest costs and that is interest rates. Of course, you can choose the ‘sleep at night test’ there as well and fix your mortgage rates - but I put it to you that if they’re starting to fall, maybe now’s not the time to fix, certainly for longer rates,” Mackay said.

“I’m not a financial advisor but personally, that’s exactly where you’d sit [and ask] is now the time to be locking in, where rates are signalled to potentially plateau, if not come down?” Finch said.

“So, it’s certainly a conversation to have with your banker.

“There could be some real opportunity there looking out into the future.”