Competition in Waikato keeps Fonterra ‘sharp’

Fonterra's Waikato regional head Debra Kells says competition is a good thing. Photo / File

Content brought to you by Fonterra

Debra Kells says it’s “a real privilege” to be Fonterra’s regional head for Waikato – even if it is getting a bit competitive.

With over 2500 farms, the region was the “heart of dairy country,” with a “rich history” of farming families, Kells told The Country Sport Breakfast’s, Brian Kelly.

However, this means Waikato is also a very competitive environment, with a number of other dairy processors in the region.

While competition had been “heating up,” Fonterra embraced the challenge, Kells said.

“Farmers have a lot of choice, so my team works hard every day to make sure that farmers are choosing to join, or stay, with us.”

Competition wasn’t necessarily a bad thing either, she said.

“Competition actually is good - it does keep us sharp - it makes us really look at continuously improving the way that we work with farmers and how we personalise our tools and support.”

These tools include Farm Environment Plans and Farm Insight Reports, which farmers have access to as members of the co-op.

It was really important for farmers who were considering another processor, to have a full understanding of what Fonterra had to offer, Kells said.

“Sometimes it’s just about having those conversations about the true and total value of what the co-op can deliver, now and into the future.”

Firstly, being in a co-op had its advantages, she said.

“It means that farmers have control and ownership right. You really only have to look at dairy farmers in some countries that have lost this, where there isn’t a strong co-op anymore.”

Fonterra’s scale and influence meant it could focus on delivering the highest possible milk price, Kells said.

“We advocate on behalf of our farmers and we manage that risk for them.”

The co-op could move milk within a diverse range of products, and into different markets, to return the best value available, Kells said.

“We clearly saw that in the first half of this financial year where we took advantage of some high protein prices.”

Listen below:

Kells said being a Fonterra farmer was also helpful when times were tough.

“Unfortunately, quite recently, we’ve seen the benefit of having multiple sites with the adverse weather and cyclones that we’ve all been experiencing. So that ability to shift milk around when we need to is absolutely key to the ongoing business resilience.”

The co-op was also able to offer support on a personal level, which meant a lot to Kells.

“Our connection at a local community level is what’s most important to me and to my team.

“Those chats around the kitchen table, or the milking shed, to really understand how we can support our farmers’ businesses, what’s on their minds, and how we can best assist them.”

Also in today’s interview: Kells shared her working history with Fonterra and talked about how the co-op’s Hautapu site will move from coal boilers to wood pellets.