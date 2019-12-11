Located in Fiordland National Park, the remote and spectacular Hollyford Valley is home to breathtaking beech forest and a rich New Zealand history.

Less travelled than the likes of the Milford or Routeburn tracks, the Hollyford Track is a journey of discovery from the mountains to the sea.

This is the ideal guided hike for those who love a little adventure without compromising on comfort.

With small groups, professional local guides, private lodge accommodation, jet boat transfers and a stunning scenic helicopter flight into Milford Sound, the Hollyford 3 Day Wilderness experience is truly unforgettable.

There's more than few local legends and pioneering farming yarns to be shared as well.

We're thrilled to be offering an extra special Hollyford experience in February 2020.

You and a friend could join Jamie Mackay on a Hollyford 3 Day Wilderness Experience (including travel to Te Anau), for the trip of a lifetime valued at $2,500.

Prize details:

Two passes to walk the Hollyford in Feb 2020 (winners will walk the track with Jamie Mackay).

The package will include walk, accommodation and food, travel from the winners' home to Te Anau if required.

Specific terms and conditions:

Competition starts Thursday December 12, 2019 at 8:30 and ends Wednesday December 18, 2019 at 17:00.

Winner announced on The Country radio show between 12:00 - 13:00 on Thursday December 19, 2019.

Employees of Ngāi Tahu Tourism limited or its subsidiaries are ineligible to enter this competition.

Read NZME's standard terms and conditions here.

Read Hollyford Guided Walks standard terms and conditions here.