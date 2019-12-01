While most of New Zealand will be heading to the beach or the batch this Christmas, our rural community will be working hard out to keep the nation's food bowl full!

So, here at The Country, we wanted to bring rural New Zealand some extra cheer with the Country's Countdown to Christmas giveaways!

Look out for the giveaways on The Country's Facebook page this December, and you could be in to win a share of $10,000 in prizes!

Details

Competition starts Monday December 2, 2019 at 8:30 and ends Friday December 13, 2019 at 17:00.

Keep an eye on The Country's Facebook page and tag a mate to enter.

Winners announced on Facebook the day after the post.

The client will contact the winner to arrange prize redemption.

Read NZME's standard terms and conditions here.

Who is taking part and what could I win?



Allflex

Photo / Supplied

Allflex is the world leader in the design, development, manufacturing and delivery of solutions for animal identification, monitoring and traceability.

Prize

An RS420 Series Stick Reader: Draft, shift and herd test with ease using the Allflex RS420 reader. Manage NAIT requirements with quick and easy batch upload capability through USB and Bluetooth. Rugged, reliable, easy to read in sun and dark, long life battery and Bluetooth capable.

Find out more here.

Agri-Tech Imports

Photo / Supplied

Agri-Tech imports is an importing company established in 2018 by farmers to source innovative solutions for on-farm needs.

Prize

Four Comfy Cow rubber mats, plus a t-shirt and a hat, valued at $800: Heavy duty interlocking rubber mats designed for use in feed pads, wintering barns and cowsheds.

Find out more here.

Mole Map

Photo / Supplied

MoleMap's proven skin-mapping system is designed to look deep inside a mole's structure to detect any potential skin cancers that can't be seen with visual checks.

Prize

Two full body Molemap vouchers and one skin check voucher valued at $1000: A Full Body Molemap is an effective way to detect melanoma early – when it's most treatable.

Find out more here.

Good Nature

Photo / Supplied

Goodnature started for good reason: to see endangered wildlife in New Zealand and around the world flourish again. That's why they developed humane traps that automatically reset, use non-toxic lures and are easy and safe to use.

Prize

Five Trapping Kits valued at $199 each: Each kit includes - one A24 Trap, one Chocolate Automatic Lure Pump, one CO₂ gas canister, one Rodent Detector Kit and one Bluetooth enabled trap cap - called Chirp.

Find out more here.

Shearwell New Zealand

Photo / Supplied

Shearwell New Zealand provide quality sheep and goat tags with a proven 99.5 per cent retention rate.

Prize

One EID Stick Reader: Shearwell EID stick readers are highly regarded throughout the world with their ease of use and read accuracy.

Find out more here.

Rosedale Growbulk

Photo / Supplied

Rosedale Growbulk have been breeding great stud sheep since 1926. Home of Rosedale Growbulk, Rosedale Romney and Pure Taste.

Prize

Either a Growbulk Ram or Growbulk/Beltex Ram - winner gets to choose.

Find out more here.

PTS Logistics

Photo / Supplied

PTS move vehicles around New Zealand. PTS Logistics have an extensive and well-established network across the country – so wherever you need to get your vehicle, tractor or large machinery they've got it covered.

Prize

$1,000 transport voucher and a PTS branded bag of goodies.

Find out more here.

Rurtec

Innovative Animal Husbandry and Health Products. Products manufactured by Rurtec include the world leading MATINGMARK Harnesses and Crayons for use in the breeding of sheep and goats, NOMATE Teaser Harnesses and the ADLAM Versatile Lambing Harnesses and CEEMARK Stock Marker Raddles for use on all livestock.

Prize

A LANATI Cordfree Handpiece plus $350 further Rurtec products of choice.

Find out more here.

Silver Fern Farms

Photo / Supplied

Founded in 1948, Silver Fern Farms is New Zealand's leading processor, marketer and exporter of premium quality lamb, beef and venison.

Prize

Silver Fern Farms large cooler bag, Silver Fern Farms rimu chopping board, Silver Fern Farms red meat prize pack, all reaching the value of $1,000.

Find out more here.