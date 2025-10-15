Advertisement
YouTube outage hits users as error messages block video playback

Thousands in New Zealand and across the world reported that YouTube was down this afternoon.

YouTube was not working for more than an hour this afternoon, showing users an error message when they clicked on a video. It appears to be back working now.

Downdetector New Zealand had more than 1600 reports of issues with the site since 12.15pm, with the number continuing to grow.

