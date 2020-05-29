A survey sent to some Sky subscribers indicates the pay-TV provider could be considering cutting or consolidating its number of channels.

It asks, "How would you feel if we combined the programmes on Soho & Soho 2 into a single channel? There would be less [sic] repeats and programmes would still be available on Sky On Demand & Sky Go."

A similar question is asked about Jones and Jones Too.

A spokeswoman said Sky was running various scenarios past customers as part of an ongoing research and development plan. The plan would be shared once it was finalised.

Sky is set for some major service changes. The company recently said it would offer an internet service for the first time, with Sky Broadband set to launch in 2021.

A mobile phone service is also being considered.

Martin Stewart has made a number of strategy shifts since becoming chief executive in February last year, including boosting the amount of streamed content, and expanding the number of sports channels and streamed sports content.

On Monday, Sky said it had successfully completed a discounted rights issue, raising $157m to shore-up its balance sheet.

The broadcaster should also get a boost from the return of a number of live sports following the Covid drought. Its Queens Birthday weekend lineup will include the Warriors back in action, IndyCar racing and tennis from the new NZ Premier League.

Meanwhile, rival Spark Sport confirmed today that it would stream all 92 remaining matches as the English Premier League resumed.

The EPL has set a provisional restart date of June 17.