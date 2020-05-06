Skinny has jumped on board the 'endless' mobile data bandwagon, offering the cheapest plan so far.

The Spark-owned budget mobile brand is offering a $36 per month endless data plan that gives you full-speed service until you hit 4.5 gigabytes of data (roughly, one high-def Netflix movie), after which speed is reduced by an undisclosed amount.

A rep for the service refused to detail the degree of throttling (the same stance as Spark) but Skinny at odds with Vodafone, which has pledged a minimum speed of 1.2 megabits per second after a full-speed data allowance is reached.

READ MORE:

• Another 5G auction delay, Vodafone waives surcharge for a year

• Rod Drury welcome to the Covid 19 party, but wrong on 5G

Advertisement

Like rivals' 'endless' data plans, unlimited calls and txts are included.

And, notably, Skinny's 'endless' data plans include hotspotting (such as sharing a phone's internet connection with another device, such as a laptop, or streaming video to a TV).

Parent Spark excluded hotspotting when it launched its 'endless' data plans earlier this week (starting from $40 per month for 3GB at full speed), although it did offer it as a $10 per month add-on.

Skinny is even offering a $5 per week endless data plan, meaning you could get unlimited data per month for

Vodafone was the first to offer offer 'endless' data across all levels of plan back in February, with plans starting from $40 per month for 4GB at full tilt. Hotspotting was included, as was an option to buy more data at full-speed (something not matched by Spark or Skinny so far. See more pricing at the foot of this story. Speed is throttled to 1.2 megabits per second or standard definition video-only level once you hit your data limit.

2degrees has yet to join Spark and Vodafone in introducing across-the-board endless data plans, but does have an $85 "unlimited" data plan that gives you 40GB before throttling to 1mbit/s. It includes hotspotting, though subject to speed limits if there is network congestion ("unlimited" data plans for power users were the rage last year).

In the fixed-line market, all of the major players have introduced unlimited data at no extra cost as a Covid-19 relief measure.

Vodafone's endless mobile data pricing

For $40 a month, you get 4GB of data at maximum speed, or around enough to stream one high def movie before the throttling kicks in.

Advertisement

$60 buys you 12GB of data at maximum speed.

$80 gets you 40GB at full speed and $100 buys you 100GB at full speed.

If you bust your data limit and don't want to be throttled, you can buy another 1GB at full speed for $7 or 5GB for $25.

Spark's endless mobile data pricing

Spark's Endless Pay Monthly Mobile plans start at $39.99 per month for 3GB of data (roughly, one Netflix movie in high def) at maximum speed; $59.99 for 10GB at max speed and $79.99 for 40GB at max speed.

The latter includes Spotify Premium, while the two lower-cost plans offer the option to add-on Spotify Premium at half price.

Up to four people can join a $99 per month plan with 40GB of data at max speed per person in addition to a subscription to Spotify Premium.

A pre-paid endless data plan costs $79 per four weeks for 40GB at max speed.

Spark has no option to buy extra data at full-speed.

Skinny's endless mobile data pricing

For $36 per month (or, at least 28 days, like all Skinny plans) you get 4.5GB of data at full-speed.

$46 per month gets you 12GB of data at full whack.

And $70 per month buys 40GB at full-tilt.

A $5 weekly plan gives you 100MB (a 10th of a gigabyte) of data at full speed. It's the only 'endless' data plan with a restriction on calls at 60 minutes and txts at 750 and also the only Skinny plan that doesn't include hotspotting.

A $20 weekly plan provides 10GB of data at full-speed.

There is no option to buy extra data at full-speed directly, but a rep for Skinny said its "data binge" service, which allows unlimited data for a set period (for example, $4 for 12 hours) could be used to access extra data.