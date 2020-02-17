Apple is warning investors that it won't meet its second-quarter financial guidance because the viral outbreak in China has cut production of iPhones.

The Cupertino, California-based company said Monday that all of its iPhone manufacturing facilities are outside Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, and all have been reopened. But the company said production is ramping up slowly.

"The health and well-being of every person who helps make these products possible is our paramount priority, and we are working in close consultation with our suppliers and public health experts as this ramp continues," Apple said in a statement.

The death toll from COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, was 1775 as of early Tuesday morning NZT.

Apple says demand for iPhones is also down in China because many of Apple's 42 retail stores there are closed or operating with reduced hours. China is Apple's third-largest retail market for iPhones, after the US and Europe.

Outside China, Apple said iPhone demand has been strong and is in line with the company's expectations.

Reports by the Financial Times and others have also noted that Apple's largest contract manufacturer in China, Foxconn, had difficulties staffing its factories - one of which is in hard-hit Henan, amid CONVID-19 lockdowns.

On Jan. 28, Apple said it expected second-quarter revenue between US$63 billion and US$67 billion (NZ$97 billion - NZ$104 billion). Apple's second-quarter ends March 30.

Apple says the situation is evolving and it will provide more information on its next earnings call in April.

Although there have already been multi-week delays with some tech products, retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and PB Tech have said that the usual channel-stuff ahead of the Chinese New Year has helped insulate against the effect of the outbreak.

Apple's NZ website still promises delivery of iPhone and MacBook orders within days.

