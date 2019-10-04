Sky says it has renewed its HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series deal with World Rugby for a further four years to 2023.

The new deal expands coverage to every game from every men's and women's tournament.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

Meanwhile, Sky has confirmed it will lose its Disney and Disney Junior channels from November 30, though some Disney movie titles across various Sky Movies channels, Neon, and Sky Box Office "well into 2020."

The loss coincides with the launch of the $9.99/month Disney Plus streaming service into NZ on November 19 - part of a nascent trend for content creators and sporting bodies to use apps to reach their audiences directly, cutting out old-school middlemen like pay-TV broadcasters and new-school aggregators like Netflix alike.

Sky previously conceded that the arrival of Disney+ would hit is Disney lineup - and Disney has previously stated that it wants new streaming service to be the exclusive home of all of its content - but the truncated timeline is surprising.

Sky will now have a nervous eye on the HBO Max streaming service set to launch next year (an aggressive expansion of the current HBO Now), though its current multi-year HBO deal should give it a degree of near- to medium-term insulation.

The Sevens deal was one of a number of lower-level sports-rights skirmish wins for Sky as it braces for larger fights with the insurgent Spark Sport over top-level rugby, cricket, netball and league rights.

In July, Sky inked a three-year deal with Cricket Australia, including the iconic Boxing Day test.

And although Spark has snagged the marquee English Premier League, in September Sky signed a deal with beIN Sport that gives it rights to practically every major football tournament and competition outside the EPL.

And Sky is also looking to extend its reach through its acquisition of global streaming player Rugby Pass in a deal worth up to $60 million.

Spark Sport has previously outlined an ambition to land season-long, A-list sport to keep subscribers loyal post-RWC.

But a number of gremlins with its World Cup stream have seen new CEO Jolie Hodson refuse to comment on the lay-of-the-land after October.