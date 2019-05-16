The Herald will have a live chat session from around 11am, with Spark Sport boss Jeff Latch fielding readers' questions.

Hit the button below to get near the front of the queue.

Let us know your name, and where you're from.

This Q&A is designed is centered on how to watch the Rugby World Cup, and other practical Spark Sport issues; Jeff won't be able to tell you if Spark will bid for the next World Cup or other business queries.

Spark Sport recently put earlybird passes on sale for its RWC coverage, priced at $60. The price will rise to $80 next month and $90 in September on the eve of kick-off.

Spark Sport will offer all games live and on-demand.

Spark Sport head Jeff Latch. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

All the All Blacks' pool games, plus the AB's presumed quarter-final, will also be screened on free-to-air partner TVNZ, on a one-hour delay.

The state broadcaster will also screen both the semis and the final live.

