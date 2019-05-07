The string of high-profile departures under Sky TV's new-broom chief executive continues with the exit of chief technology officer Julian Wheeler, confirmed to the Herald this afternoon.

Since Martin Stewart took over the reins of the pay-TV broadcaster in February, we've seen the abrupt exit of long-time director of sport Richard Last, chief financial officer Jason Hollingworth, strategy head George Macfarlane and director John Fellet - who had previously said he would remain on the board.

Wheeler had been in charge of Sky's technology strategy since 2014. Today he "decided to move on to his next challenge."

Earlier, in his first interview with the Herald, Stewart said Sky had fallen short in three areas: streaming content, retaining sports rights and keeping good relations with rights holders.

He planned to ramp up investment in streaming, fight harder to retain sports rights and restore relations with sports bodies and other rights holders.

Two newcomers

This afternoon, a spokesperson said, "Our technology roadmap is a top priority.

"Our streaming services, in particular, are of critical importance to our business. With that in mind Grant Frear will be joining us on an interim basis to further develop and implement our roadmap.

Frear is a senior technology and strategy partner in the consulting team at Deloitte and has worked across a range of industries and transformation projects.

Sky TV already has one draft from Deloitte - Andrew Dick, who has been named fill-in CFO.

A second newcomer, Justin Tomlinson will be joining Sky as a strategic advisor this week.

"Justin has significant experience in delivering broadcast and OTT platforms at Sky for Sky UK and has 20 years' experience delivering transformative digital solutions," the spokeswoman said.

Sky shares were up 4.10 per cent to $1.27 in mid-afternoon trading. The stock is down 43.72 per cent over the past year.