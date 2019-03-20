Two files belonging to the accused gunman behind the Christchurch mosque shootings have been found on file sharing site Mega.

The Australian today reported the accused uploaded two mystery files to the secure NZ cloud storage site before going on his shooting rampage.

Mega, an Auckland-based company first set up by Kim Dotcom, has confirmed the uploads but told The Australian no one can view the files because the accused did not provide the encryption key.

An anti-Semitic Europe-based website has also been found to be linking to an unrelated Mega account showing video of Friday's terrorist attack.

The anti-Semitic website was also using United States payment service PayPal to seek donations — in a link that was positioned below the accused gunman's manifesto.

Armed Police guard the Masjid Al Noor, Deans Ave after the shooting on Friday in which 50 people were killed. Photo / Michael Craig

said it contacted Mega and PayPal and both sites immediately took action in relation to the accounts.

Mega chairman Stephan Hall told The Australian Mega shut down the video account, as well as 42 other accounts that had been showing the video.

Hall said the company had also immediately shut down the accused gunman's accounts.

Hall told The Australian that Mega had zero tolerance for violent extremism.

"The users who uploaded such material were all using the free accounts. Mega has no desire to profit from the tragedy," he said.

"Links to any objectionable material relating to the Christchurch shooting are immediately disabled, the user's account is closed and details are provided to the authorities."

The Australian also contacted PayPal, which said it was investigating the matter.

"PayPal is committed to review accounts that have been flagged to us for possible breaches of our acceptable use policy, and will take action with account holders who are found to violate our policies," it said.

On Tuesday, the PayPal account on the anti-Semitic website was closed.

Dotcom stepped down as director of Mega in 2013.

The accused gunman faces one count of murder but is expected to face more charges when he reappears in court next month.

Fifty people died in the twin mosque attacks in Christchurch last Friday, New Zealand's worst ever terrorist atrocity.