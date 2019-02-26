On one level, Trade Me's half-year result, due to filed this morning, will be academic.

A $2.6b buyout by UK private equity outfit Apax Partners is underway, which should see the auction site delist from the NZX mid-year, subject to Overseas Investment Office approval.

Analysts expect steady earnings. And shares have been stuck near Apax's offer price of $6.45.

But there are two elements of intrigue, neither of which will probably be resolved today.

One is the concern, raised by Craigs Investment Partners analyst Stephen Ridgewell, that Apax will pocket the full-year dividend.

The other is reports that Trade Me met with Nine-owned Fairfax in December over a possible merger between Trade Me and the Australian publisher's New Zealand division, now known as Stuff.

An account by the Fairfax-owned AFR says Apax was kept in the loop and is pushing discussions along over a possible Trade Me-Stuff hookup.

Nine bought Fairfax last year in a A$1.6 billion deal. The media group has been open about its plan to sell a number of Fairfax assets by June, including Stuff. But it has not named any suitors.

One competition lawyer, who did not want to be named, said a TradeMe-Stuff deal could run into a number of the same issues as the attempted merger between Herald publisher NZME and Stuff, which was blocked by the Commerce Commission, then courts in subsequent appeals.

The ComCom argued the a NZME-Stuff tie-up would have a negative effect on journalism (the pair countered it was necessary to meet global threats and strengthen reporting). That could put a Trade Me-Stuff deal in the firing line if reports are correct that probably Trade Me owner Apax is only interested in Stuff's digital assets and could shutter or sell the group's newspapers such as Sunday Star Times, The Dominion Post and Waikato Times.