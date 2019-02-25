Lime scooters are set to stay to stay off Auckland streets until at least Wednesday.

Auckland Council says the San Francisco-based startup has yet to front with the information it needs to make a decision.

"We have had some communication from Lime today but are yet to receive the information which was requested on Friday. Once we have this information, we will need at least 24 hours to assess it before making any further decisions," council COO Dean Kimpton told the Herald last night.

Lime has been approached for comment.

Auckland and Dunedin councils ordered e-scooters off their streets on Friday after Lime supplied data about a wheel-locking malfunction that had lead to 155 incidents and 30 injuries.

Around 2000 e-scooters are now being stored in at Lime's Kingsland warehouse - 1000 allowed under its trial licence and another 1000 it was holding in reserve in case the scope of its trial was expanded before its expiry on March 31.

On Friday, Lime said it had pushed out a firmware upgrade that had addressed the wheel locking bug, and that there had since been no incidents. It also says the 155 incidents represent a tiny fraction of the 1.8 million Lime rides in NZ so far.

Mechanic Luis Prada at Lime's warehouse at New North Rd, Kingsland, where around 2000 Limes banished from Auckland streets are being stored. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Lime confirmed it still had ex-Auckland Transport director and former Labour Party president on retainer. Williams has helped the Uber-backed startup broker meetings with key AT staff, plus Transport Minister Phil Twyford.

Academic Bryce Edwards said it was undemocratic for a power-player like Williams to open doors on behalf of clients, and noted that many countries require lobbying to be disclosed.

Twyford responded that anyone was welcome to make an appointment with him.

It's possible Auckland and Dunedin and other councils will ultimately give Lime a permanent license but with conditions. Those such as mandatory helmets or moving e-scooters to cycleways (where they are currently not allowed) would require a law change at the national level, initiated by the Transport Minister.

Mechanic Luis Prada at Lime's Kingsland warehouse. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Twyford told the Herald, "There are some real benefits to e-scooters in that they offer a cheap, quick way to cover short distances and connect with public transport. We are always balancing the need for mobility with people's safety and scooters are not different."

Mechanic Vlatko Jovanovski at Lime's Kingsland warehouse. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Twyford continued, "Part of the solution will be creating more space in our street for people walking, cycling and using low-powered vehicles like e-scooters. The government is already planning to invest $390 million over the next three years with councils to expand footpaths, shared paths and cycleways.

"The government is also looking at whether we have the right level of regulation for low-powered vehicles. This include looking at potential speed limits and what vehicles should be allowed on the footpath."

Think e-scooters are part of our future ... but also so pleasant to walk along the waterfront this morning without having to flinch every few seconds as a Lime buzzed past. Made me realise just how much they've come to dominate the space — Chris Keall (@ChrisKeall) February 25, 2019

I noticed the same thing on Queen Street. For a long time, it reminded me of a child's room where the toys haven't been put away - noticeably less cluttered and busy after the recall. — Luke Appleby (@lukeappleby) February 25, 2019