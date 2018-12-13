Rocket Lab has scrubbed today's launch, citing poor weather.

"Happy to launch in most weather but got to draw the line at a storm," founder Peter Beck tweeted shortly after 4pm.

A launch window had been due to open at 5.07pm.

"The current weather has violated FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] flight rules, so this one is kind of out of our hands. Some good weather is on its way soon however," Beck said.

The company did not immediately say when it will make its next attempt, but its current launch window is open until December 21.

When it does liftoff, the mission will loft 13 "cubesats" into orbit for NASA.

