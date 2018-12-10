WARNING: Distressing content

A gamer has been charged with assault, hours after a livestream video of him allegedly getting involved in a fight his pregnant wife went viral on social media.

The horrifying video featured Twitch streamer MrDeadMoth playing popular game Fortnite before allegedly getting into a verbal fight with his wife.

As she approaches him at his computer, the 26-year-old streamer immediately tells her to go away.

"Can you not? I said I'll be out soon," he says.

"No computer, I'm sick of this s**t," his wife responds.

The gamer - who lives in western Sydney, Australia - is then seen stepping away from his camera, leaving the livestream to keep recording, before a noise that sounds like a slap rings out.

His wife can be heard crying off camera as he says, "How many times do I have to tell you? I said I'd be out soon".

"You hear that, all those people there," his wife tells the livestream.

"I cooked him dinner an hour ago and he refuses to eat it," she adds.

The wife, a 21-year-old woman from western Sydney, later tells her husband she isn't going to leave until she makes her point and he apologises to her.

"I will come out and say sorry," he says.

"No, you say sorry now," she interrupts him, before he is seen jumping out of his chair.

The wife can be heard bursting into tears off-camera.

"Go away, f**k, leave me alone," he screams.

"Just leave me alone for 10 f**king minutes of your life," he says before sitting down again.

"Why don't you listen?"

Snippets from MrDeadMoth's livestream, which NSW Police say was filmed about 8.30pm Sunday, went viral on Twitter with a number of users posting the horrifying videos.

In another video, taken after the couple's first altercation, the wife can be heard screaming "no gaming anymore" before claiming he's been playing for hours.

"F**k off you dog, you don't pay the f**king bills," he responds.

Later in the video, MrDeadMoth leaves his computer again as the couple's children can be heard screaming and crying "Daddy" in the background while his wife sobs off-camera.

Police later confirmed two girls aged three and 20 months were home at the time of the livestream.

In a statement, NSW Police said the streamer, a 26-year-old Sydney man, has been charged with assault.

"While the woman was not seriously injured she was distressed and shaken by the incident.

"An apprehended violence order has been served," police said.

Officers from Camden Police, in western Sydney, were contacted by someone who witnessed the livestream.

Police attended the Franklin Grove, Oran Park, home about 11.30pm Sunday and arrested the man.

He was taken to Narellan Police Station where he has been charged with common assault.

He was granted conditional bail and will appear in Camden Local Court this Thursday.

IF YOU NEED HELP:

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice: www.justice.govt.nz/family-justice/domestic-violence

• National Network of Stopping Violence: www.nnsvs.org.nz

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent. www.whiteribbon.org.nz

How to hide your visit

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also have a section that outlines this process.