An overseas visitor has been arrested and faces filming charges after an alleged cellphone incident in a fast-food restaurant toilet.

The police were called by staff of the Dannevirke McDonald's at around 2.15pm yesterday.

"On arrival, police located an alleged victim, and arrested a male," a police spokeswoman said.

"The 20-year-old foreign national, who is visiting New Zealand, is facing multiple charges of making an intimate visual recording, and has been bailed to appear in court at a later date."

An irate father said on social media his 8-year-old daughter was using a toilet when her mother, who was with her, saw a cellphone appear under and over from the adjacent cubicle.

The father, who was outside in a car, said he saw a man being chased by a woman talking about what had allegedly happened.

"I was like WTF, jumped out to stop him from gapping it anywhere and took his phone off him ... "

The duty manager of the McDonald's restaurant declined to comment to the Herald.