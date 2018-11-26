An explosive busking-style science show for children is coming to Whanganui next month.

Influential nanotechnologist Dr Michelle Dickinson will bring her show to Majestic Square along with colleagues from Nanogirl Labs.

They hope to use the show to ignite young New Zealanders' enthusiasm for invention and innovation.

The 45-minute bilingual show, called Mātātoa, is aimed at children aged 8 to 13 but is also suitable for families.

Advertisement

It will be held on Thursday, December 13 from 10am.

The presenters of the show plan on harnessing the power of storytelling to convey science concepts, exploring the legends of Tāwhirimatea, Rūaumoko, Tangaroa, and more. The stories have been co-created with a team of experts to ensure it respects local tikanga.

Nanogirl Labs is an Auckland based social enterprise created by founders Joe Davis and Dickinson to inspire, educate and empower as many people as possible through STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

The shows are in demand worldwide. Versions of their show have been presented in Mandarin, Cantonese, Arabic and English.

Generally the ticket cost ranges from $15 - $40, but the Mātātoa street science show is free, thanks to the support of sponsors.

The team of science educators says they want to "remove some of the barriers" around science and technology.

Dickinson also recently launched The Kitchen Science Cookbook, which has recipes that teach children about science. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event.