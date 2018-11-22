What is it?

These days, Fitbit's range of smart watches and trackers is nearly hitting double digits. Whatever your age, style and fitness level, there's bound to be one that suits you. We didn't need another Fitbit watch on the market, but this close to Christmas, it's no surprise a new Fitbit is here. It's a good thing it's a good one: the Charge is Fitbit's biggest seller, and the follow-up, the Charge 3, makes subtle improvements to what was already a very good watch.

How does it work? The Charge 3 does everything you'd expect from a Fitbit tracker. It counts your steps, charts your fitness levels, tracks your sleep and measures your heart rate. Thanks to its sensors, it knows when you're walking, running, swimming or cycling. Everything is tracked through the app, which is a little unpredictable but still works pretty well. This one has a bigger battery, a much better strap, an enlarged watch face, and better allround functionality.

What do they say? "We are building on the success of our best-selling Charge franchise and delivering the most innovative tracker on the market, offering an extremely slim, comfortable and premium design along with the advanced health and fitness features our users want," says Fitbit co-founder and CEO James Park.

Fitbit's charge 3 has added a touchscreen, improved its battery, and created its best strap yet.

What's it's best feature?

The new strap is the best one Fitbit's made. Its components easily snap on and off, and it's snug without pinching your skin. I also like the easy-to-navigate touchscreen, the discreet button on the left hand side, and the 'Relax' mode, which teaches you how to breathe properly if you're having a bit of a moment. We all have those occasionally.

And what's the worst? The Charge 3's seven-day battery is its best yet. But I still find its chargers clumsy. Surely a wireless option can't be far away?

Okay, so how much is it? The Charge 3 is $269.95 and comes with two watch strap options. If you're into colour co-ordinating your outfits, multiple colour options and dress styles are available.