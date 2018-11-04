Middlemen watch out.

That's the message from a leading physicist and futurist to thousands of New Zealand's white-collar workers.

Michio Kaku is touring NZ for his latest book release entitled 'The Future of Humanity'.

With more than 12 titles under his belt, the New York Times best-selling author has become renowned for his physics theories and technology forecasts, with his latest perspectives tackling the buzz around space travel and artificial intelligence (AI).

Kaku's message broadly is that we have little to fear about AI for the moment, from a global domination or enslavement of the human race perspective.

But that doesn't mean he and many in his field think the AI revolution isn't set to rapidly overhaul not just how we live, but also how we work.

It's perhaps auspicious timing that we met Kaku to discuss his predictions for the kiwi workforce in the same week that ride-share startup Uber announced a plan to resume testing its driverless vehicles on public roads.

This followed an 8-month stand down after one of the company's vehicles killed a pedestrian crossing the road in the company's Arizona trial zone.

For his part, Kaku forecasts a job apocalypse in the transportation sector which employs more than 90,000 full-time New Zealanders and produces around 5.4 per cent of the country's GDP.

Kaku explains that in the coming years the transportation sector will be entirely consumed by automation.

"Look we no longer have blacksmiths we no longer have wagon makers anymore but we don't cry about it because we don't need blacksmiths. We don't need wagons anymore and those jobs went to becoming automobile workers, now in the future the transportation industry will be eaten up by the robotics industry. The automobile will become a robot and be a part of the robot industry," says Kaku.

Jobs on the out aren't just limited to blue-collar gigs according to Kaku. Real estate agents and financiers are among a myriad of other middle-class professions in the crosshairs of our robot overlords.

"The big losers are the middle-men. If you are a broker, if you are an agent, if you are somebody who simply looks up data like a paralegal in a law firm - watch out!," says Kaku.

"You're going to have to add something more to being a broker. You're going to have to add intellectual capital, know-how, experience. You're going to have to add innovation. Either you provide intellectual capital, or you're going to be bulldozed by artificial intelligence".

The global debate/ fear factor

The discussion around automation overtaking us in the workplace is by no means new. Go as far back as 1811 England where in Nottingham a group of weavers ascended in protest with pitchforks and spades to the seat of the then British king.

They were protesting a move by northern industrialists to install machinery in production plants that would eliminate many of what at the time were considered high-paying jobs. Before taking their protest to the monarch, the weavers destroyed the machines, but the protest did little to slow the technical revolution.

They would later be branded "luddites", a term within today's dot-com world has seemingly taken on a defamatory tone.

Rapid tech evolution has perhaps caused the criticisms of AI to outpace the jobs which have been eliminated by it.

Most studies reveal AI has so far created more jobs than it has eliminated. But that doesn't mean people aren't naturally fearful according to University of Auckland Professor Elizabeth George who spends much of her recent study researching the casualization of labour as result of new tech products like Uber.

Everything from taxis to food production and education is rife for disruption according to George, who acknowledging that much of the gripes about rapid technological change are as much about economics, as they are about the technology itself.

George says studies reveal that those who have operated as a contractor, for the likes of Uber for example, have failed to see the economic progress, traditional employees see in their employment, making them skeptical of large tech operators

"This is a phenomenon that is going to increase I think it is something that socially we need to pay attention to."

The plight of taxi and Uber drivers (soon to lose their jobs to AI if Kaku is right) is really not dissimilar to the luddites. The criticism is not of the technology. It's an economic one. Both taxi drivers and the weavers used technology to get their work done. The issue is where their paycheck goes when their job does too.

Lessons from the past and recent forecasts are serving as a cautionary tale for governments.

The world's economic think tank, WEF (World Economic Forum) recently announced it believes that some 50 per cent of all work tasks will be automated by 2025.

This has triggered vehement denials by academics and technologists, but governments are taking notice, likely fearful of how they will maintain cohesive societies in a world of dwindling jobs. The general consensus for tackling the economics of AI seems to revolve around taxing the companies whose technologies erode jobs and then providing citizens with a work-free 'Universal Basic Income'. Finland has tested out the idea and our Labour party tabled it in the lead-up to the last election.

New Zealand in pole position for an AI Revolution

Appetite for a Universal Basic Income in New Zealand has cooled since the last election campaign.

New Zealand boasts a growing economy, with low unemployment and skills shortages.

Add to this successive governments plans to try to migrate New Zealand to a so-called 'knowledge economy'.

In the 1960s, for example, 27 per cent of kiwi jobs were in manufacturing. Today it accounts for around 10 per cent of all jobs.

Even many of our agricultural roles that still exist are filled as temporary labour positions.

Last week Spark's chief executive Simon Moutter announced the company's help desk chatbot, Ivy, resolved around 40 per cent of customer queries in October, doing the work of approx 43 staff that month.

That was a statement of job erosion that barely raised an eyebrow.

It was a similar story when Domino's delivered its first pizza by drone in Auckland more than a year ago now.

But spare a thought for contemporaries in China where in May of this year Foxconn, the world's largest electronics manufacturer that produces devices like the iPhone, announced it would eliminate some 60,000 workers in favor of AI fueled robotics.

Academics have pointed out that when we have come to the point where robotics are finally cheaper than assembly line workers on less than $7 a day, we are in a state of serious transformation.

From Kaku's perspective, he argues NZ may be uniquely placed for an AI revolution.

Do robots have your job in their sights? / File photo

The jobs kiwis seem to like doing, or at the very least are training for, tend to be those resistant to an AI apocalypse, for now at least.

"I think there are three big areas where jobs are going to flourish in the future. Human interaction, like being a counselor. Being a lawyer. Robots can't argue before a judge they don't know on the ethics of law, they can't give career guidance for a young student.," Kaku said.

Other areas in that will be more resistant are those that involve manual dexterity and pattern recognition.

Gigs like gardeners, plumbers, electricians.

"No robot can pick up garbage. No robot can fix your toilet. No Robot can landscape a garden. Robots are clueless in those areas."

Kaku's final point is intellectual capital. "That is creativity. That is products of the mind, writing a song, telling a joke, creating a new scientific theory. Robots can't do any of the above. Anything involving innovation, creativity, intellectual capital, robots simply cannot do."

Kaku's list is, of course, by no means a definitive list.

But neither Kaku or George are overly pessimistic about our future under robot overlords, for now.

Both concede, however, that it pays to be vigilant when it comes to the future.

"Do not turn a blind eye and think this is going away, it is a big change," says George.

"For many decades to come, till the end of the century I think we're talking about new industries, we're talking about a robotics industry bigger than the automobile industry.

The automobile will become a robot and be a part of the robot industry. In the long term, let's not be naive. One day robots will become self-aware. That's the tipping point."

But for now, George finishes with the parting thought"

"I have wondered if ultimately the only thing we are really good at is being human and therefore look at what the essence of that is, and that's never going to be replaced."

Or at least, not anytime soon.