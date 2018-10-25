Concentrix New Zealand has lost a major client and layoffs could follow, country manager Tim Roberts has told the Herald.

An insider said the business outsourcing firm has lost a contract to run Apple's Australia and New Zealand helpdesk from February next year after holding it for five years.

Some 150 staff will go as a result, the source said.

The affected employees are said to consist of immigrants and students and that "redundancy packages are not expected". Some expect to run into visa problems after losing their jobs.

Roberts refused to confirm if Apple was the lost client, citing confidentiality, but said, "Concentrix has been informed that there is no longer a requirement for one of our lines of business operating from our Auckland site. As this change is likely to affect a number of roles, we have started consultation with our affected staff to elicit their feedback and will work with them to identify the best way forward."

The country manager said no final decisions have been made, and that some staff working on the client's accounts could potentially be redeployed to other roles between now and the new year.

"Our business is experiencing growth, which is creating opportunities in other lines of business."

Concentrix nested itself at Unitec after winning a major business process outsourcing (BPO) deal with the Auckland polytech. Unitec has endeavoured to build a tech hub, with IBM also moving in.

However, the outsourcing deal was partially reversed in October last year, with student enrolment and other functions moving back inhouse. A sweeping review and financial overhaul continues at the troubled polytech.

Concentrix, which holds contracts for various Apple divisions around the world, is a subsidiary of the New York Stock Exchange-listed Synnex, based in South Carolina.

In June it bought Convergys in a deal that it said made it the world's second-largest BPO company. Convergys, in turn, bought part of NZ company Datacom's helpdesk business in 2013.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.