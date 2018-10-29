Podcasts from the NZ Herald and NewstalkZB are an easy, free way to stay up-to-date when you're on the move. It's just like radio, but you're in the driver's seat, able to download the best of news, information, and story-telling shows.

You can listen from your computer, tablet, or smartphone. You do need to be connected to the internet, but once you've downloaded the show, you can listen offline as well.

Perfect for the commute, or when you're running errands.

Smartphone and tablet

All you need to know is whether you have an Apple iPhone, or if your phone is Android.

If you're with Apple, you just need to open the podcast app that's already installed: it looks like this.

The Apple podcasts app.

Once you're in, search the name of the podcast you're after, and hit subscribe. Each new episode of the podcast will automatically update on your phone, for free.

Podcasts on the NZ Herald and NewstalkZB websites also include a link to iTunes. If you're on your phone, just click that link, and it will open to the podcast page. Then subscribe.

If you're with Android, download the iHeartRadio app from the Google Play store. It looks like this.

The iHeartRadio app.

Once you've got it, just search the name of the podcast you want, and hit subscribe.

Again, if you see a podcast you like on the NZ Herald or NewstalkZB websites, it will have the iHeartRadio link at the end of the article.

If you click from your mobile it'll take you straight to the podcast page, so you don't have to worry about searching for it.

Computer

Our podcasts are all embedded in supporting articles on the New Zealand Herald and NewstalkZB websites.

If you see an interesting podcast as you're scrolling through, click it, hit play, and you'll be tuned in.

You're done!

