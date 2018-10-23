Auckland man Vaughan Rivett has tangled with US e-scooter giant — and appears to have won.

He was facing a $100 penalty from Lime over a "missing" scooter — which he says he did not even ride.

An upset Rivett planned to to take his dispute to the Commerce Commission after the US multinational advised it was going to charge his credit card.

Lime scooter user Vaughan Rivett is upset at the $100 fine he is being threatened with. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Lime claimed Rivett was the last known rider of one of its hire-by-the-minute scooters, which it could not locate. An email from "Lime support" to Rivett on October 19, which appears to be automated, said: "I'm reaching out with Lime about a missing bike report on Fri, 19 Oct 2018 05:54:14 +0000. It seems we are unable to recover the Scooter 185088 since that time. Please remit the vehicle to the public right of way so that our team can retrieve and recharge it."

Rivett told the Herald that not only did he not remove the scooter in question from a public place, but that he did not use it at all.

"The scooter had been left outside my work," Rivett says. "I had seen it there during last week and tried to use it but a message came up saying that it needed servicing."

The email from Lime included a number to call in the US. Rivett says he replied to the email saying he did not want to incur the cost of an international toll call. He asked for a local contact.

He received no reply to that email, but did receive a second message from Lime support on October 20, imposing a $100 fine.

At clutch of Lime e-scooters outside NZME. Riders park their "bike" after the end of a journey. The next rider locates it via GPS and a smartphone app. Photo / Chris Keall.

Yesterday morning, the white collar worker located the "missing" scooter near his St Mary's Bay office. He messaged Lime. But by mid-afternoon, it had not been collected.

He could not contact a human at Lime and the company's robotic system was still set to fine him $100.

Consumer head of research Jessica Simpson says: "Given Mr Rivett has informed the company he didn't take the scooter and that the payment is disputed, it should not charge his credit card.