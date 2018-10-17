The financial services arm of German premium carmaker Daimler AG says it has made a strategic investment in New Zealand artificial intelligence technology company Soul Machines.

Daimler Financial Services announced the investment in Orlando, US, saying after testing how AI helped its employees better service customers it was now investing in disruptive technology to further improve the experience.

It said it was the first premium brand in the automotive sector to develop emotional intelligence use cases based on Soul Machines' technology.

Auckland-based Soul Machines was founded in 2016 and specialises in digital avatars and emotional intelligence.

Advertisement

The Daimler investment puts the company in a stronger position to quickly develop and test its disruptive technology in the automotive sector, Soul Machines chief business officer and director Greg Cross said in a statement. Soul Machines has been approached for further details.

Soul Machines is a high-tech company of AI researchers, neuroscientists, psychologists, artists innovating ways people connect with machines.

It creates life-like emotionally responsive artificial humans with personality and character that allow machines to talk to people face-to-face, the company said.

Daimler and Soul Machines presented digital avatar "Sarah" earlier this year to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

"Sarah" had since been successful in answering questions most frequently asked by Daimler customers during an internal pilot in the US, Daimler Financial Services' statement said.

Soul Machines said it was deploying the world's first digital avatars in major corporate brands in the banking and finance, software and technology, automotive, healthcare, energy and education industries.