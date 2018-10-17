Sky now says it will offer no 2019 guidance at its annual meeting in Auckland today.

At its full-year result on August 24, the company said it would deliver its forecast at the AGM. Now, chief financial officer Jason Hollingworth has told the Herald "we are not issuing guidance today as we are less than three months in".

Nor will the company name a replacement for long-serving chief executive John Fellet, who announced his intention to depart back in March.

There will be no further update on subscribers numbers, and the company is refusing to address an NBC Universal buyout rumour. A source has told the Herald that delays with major announcements are an indication of a pending deal.

But shareholders will get to hear Spark getting the bash, for what that's worth.

Sky chairman Peter Macourt will use his address to his company's annual meeting today to take shots at the telco, according to his address notes filed with the NZX.

"One of the characteristics of the New Zealand market is that a significant number of New Zealanders don't yet have access to streaming-capable internet, and it may be some years before they do," Marcourt said in his address notes, which contain several back-hand digs at Spark.

The telco won rights to the Rugby World Cup 2019 and English Premier League football for three years from 2019, and plans to stream video for both over the internet - albeit with free-to-air partner TVNZ on hand as a backup if things go south.

"Our sport partners know they can rely on Sky to deliver their content to all of their NZ fans, in ways that work for each individual," Marcourt said.

"They also know that internet delivery of live sport is notoriously difficult. Nowhere in the world is it fully succeeding yet. The recent failure in Australia to deliver the Football World Cup online is just one example."

Optus was forced to refund customers and handover coverage to free-to-air broadcaster SBS after its Fifa World Cup stream fell over.

Spark has yet to detail how it plans to stream sport, but says it will be on a new platform, separate to Lightbox. It will be announced and initial tests run in the new year, MD Simon Moutter says.

On August 24, the broadcaster reported a $240.7m loss for the June year against a profit of $116.3m in the previous year.

But allowing for a $360m non-cash accounting adjustment, Sky's underlying net profit actually increased by 2.6 per cent to $119.3m as subscriber losses slowed and expenses were kept in check.

Sky TV's average revenue per user per month (arpu) is on the decline, in part because new ondemand services Neon and Fanpass are priced a lot lower than its traditional channels. Graphic / Supplied.

The silver-linings should not be over-stated, however. The full-year dividend was halved to 15 cents a share.

Average revenue per user (arpu) declined for the first time ever, and while defections slowed in the second half, thanks to price-cutting, the subscriber decline of the past couple of years continued.

Subscriber numbers for the year came to 767,727 - down from 824,782 in the previous year and 11,049 fewer than in December. Sky refused to breakout numbers for its Neon and Fanpass streaming services.

Sky TV shares - already under pressure - fell sharply after the Vodafone takeover was blocked. Graphic / NZX.

Sky shares [NXZX:SKT] closed at $2.20 yesterday. The stock has risen 4 per cent over the past two trading days, which have seen a buy-out rumour surface, but is still down 21.5% for the year.

Forsyth Barr retained an "underperform" rating on Sky after its full-year earnings.

Despite Sky's market cap more than halving over the past 24 months, the brokerage says it is not a buying opportunity.

"Despite Sky's significant prima facie attractive valuation multiples, we warn investors to beware what we expect will likely prove a value trap," analysts Matt Henry and Matt Dunn said in a recent note.

"We see no reason why the revolution to streaming and competition for audience will not continue to pressure Sky's subscribers and ARPU [average revenue per subscriber]."

Henry and Dann expect Sky's net profit to fall to $109.2m in 2019, and to $88m in 2021. After last year's halving, they expect the company's dividend to stay at 15 cents per share over the next three years.