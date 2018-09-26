What are they?

Anyone who has used in-ear buds for music will recognise these instantly: Bose have designed tiny plugs for wearing while you sleep. They'll play different soundtracks at low volumes to cover-up any outside noise, like traffic, car alarms, dogs barking, or - yes - dreaded snoring.

How do they work? Slip them in, load up the app, select your soundtrack and drift off to sleep. So far, there are 10 to choose from including streams, rainfall, a low plane hum, and windmills. Each earbud has about two nights of battery in them, and the charger will give them a few more. That means if you're heading away for a long weekend, you won't need the charger. There are timers and alarms, for those who need to wake up at a certain time.

Boise Nose-Masking Sleepbuds.

What do they say?

"Instead of streaming music, Bose sleepbuds deliver soothing sounds that mask unwanted noises at night. And while we're the first to champion the use of active noise reduction, we've discovered that, when it comes to sleep, noise masking technology is a better solution for the range of sounds that keep you awake—especially voice-based frequencies. So, all you'll hear is a soothing sound that helps you fall asleep and stay asleep."

What's the best thing about them? They work. They absolutely work. So many different ear buds promise to block out noise, but rarely do, or make your ears hurt with prolonged use. Bose Sleepbuds do exactly what they say they'll do. They're easy on the ears, with the soothing soundtracks delivering a serene presence for anyone trying to get to sleep - and staying asleep. They're also addictive: I haven't stopped using them since I got them - and I don't plan on giving them up anytime soon.

Bose Noise-Masking Sleepbuds come in their own carry case.

And the worst?

At present, there are only 10 soundtracks to choose from. It would be nice to have a wider array of options - say, for those wanting to sleep to the hum of traffic, or the purring of a cat - but apparently they're coming soon. There's also the issue of sleepbuds masking noises you should probably hear, like your kids crying out, or a smoke alarm alerting you to a fire. If you're concerned, Bose says you can sleep with a single Sleepbud in one ear while burying your other ear in a pillow.

Okay, so how much are they? Bose Noise-Masking Sleepbuds retail for $439. At that price, they're an investment, and while they're not a cure for snoring, they're about as close as you're going to get.