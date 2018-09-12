For the first time ever, Apple will live-stream its biggest product announcement of the year on Twitter.

The firm has made it notoriously inconvenient to watch its events over the years, previously requiring desktop viewers to use Safari or Edge.

For people who don't own a Mac or iPhone, or primarily use other browsers, this meant you'd have to download one of the two or miss out entirely, reports the Daily Mail.

Now, Twitter users can access the September 12 event regardless of which browser they use – but, you have to come across Apple's ad and like it first.

The event will stream live at 5am New Zealand time tomorrow.

The move comes just months after Apple decided to bring its livestream to Chrome and Firefox for the first time, for its WWDC event in June.

Apple shared the latest news in a paid ad on Twitter this week head of the announcement at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

But, this form of delivery means you can't just head over to Apple's page to find it. Instead, the ad will pop up in your feed.

"Join us September 12 at 10 am PDT (1 pm ET) to watch the #AppleEvent live on Twitter," the firm wrote.

"Tap [heart] below and we'll send you updates on event day."

Rumors have been circulating all year about the devices Apple may release this time around.

The firm is expected to unveil its biggest and most expensive iPhone as part of a lineup of three new models aimed at widening the product's appeal amid slowing sales growth.

If media leaks pan out, the newest additions to the iPhone lineup will make their debut at a scheduled company event in California.

Most of the buzz is swirling around a rumored iPhone that is supposed to boast a 6.5-inch OLED screen, up from 5.8 inches on the existing iPhone X.

OLED is a step up from traditional LCD technology in offering a display without a backlight, so black is truly black rather than simply dark.

The iPhone X became the first mass-market smartphone to sell for US$1,000, and now Apple is upping the ante again.

Apple is also expected to release a new version of its smartwatch, the Series 4 device.

The firm last year unveiled its first Apple Watch with built-in cellular capabilities, meaning you can make calls and send messages without having your phone nearby.

There has also been speculation that the firm is planning to call its 5.9-inch model the iPhone XS, while the Plus model could be the iPhone XS Max.

But, there's really no telling what Apple has in store until the event kicks off.

- With AP