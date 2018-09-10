The countdown is on but tech geeks can't help but get ahead of themselves.

Apple will hold its major product event on Thursday morning, New Zealand time, where it is expected to unveil three new iPhones as well as a raft of other major product upgrades. As usual, the leaks are coming thick and fast ahead of the highly anticipated event.

Leaker Ben Geskin recently posted images to Twitter that purportedly show Apple's new cheaper iPhone in four colours and a new name: the iPhone Xc.

The phone — expected to have a cheaper LCD screen — will come in red, white, dark blue, and pink if the dummy models are genuine.

Advertisement

iPhone Xc (6.1” LCD) clones/dummy models in new colors. pic.twitter.com/RybRhE7XSO — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) September 6, 2018



Hours after the invitations for the event went out a couple weeks ago, well-known Apple leak site 9to5Mac published photos of two new iPhones, widely rumoured to be called the iPhone Xs.

The new phones are rumoured to come in two different sizes and the premium model will have an OLED screen.

The leak website claims to have found the photos on a hidden section of the Apple website and reports "with certainty" the phone will be called the iPhone Xs, the OLED model will come in two sizes and customers will be able to buy it in gold, a colour that's never been offer before.

EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW IPHONES

The devices are expected to consist of a second-generation 5.8-inch OLED device, a larger-screened 6.5-inch OLED device, and a lower-cost 6.1-inch smartphone with an LCD display.

All three devices are tipped to have some of the hi-tech features that debuted on the iPhone X such as FaceID that lets you unlock your iPhone and apps, and use Apple Pay by simply looking at your device.

The new iPhones are also tipped to lose the home button and have edge to edge displays like the iPhone X.

Apple's low-cost iPhone (which according to the rumour above will be called iPhone Xc) is expected to use an aluminium frame and a single-lens camera, keeping costs low.

All three phones will pack the Apple A12 Bionic chip, which will likely be nippier than the A11 found on the 2017 iPhones (itself 25 per cent faster than its predecessor, the A10).

Apple has boosted performance and app loading times with the update of iOS 12, so your next iPhone should feel much faster to use.

APPLE WATCH

Apple will probably unveil a new edition of its Apple Watch with its Series 4, boasting a larger display, more powerful performance and better battery life.

Apple's current smartwatch was unveiled the same time last year (it was released on September 22) and the same could hold true for the new model.

Rumours suggest a 15 per cent larger screen, bigger battery, maybe an official sleep tracking app, and EKG tech. EKGs (or ECGs or electrocardiograms) boast more in-depth information than the standard heart rate monitor on the Apple Watch 3, by using electricity currents to gauge your heart's behaviour.

NEW IPAD PRO

The company could also unveil new iPad Pro models with Face ID, slimmer bezels, and no Home Button.

Customers might also see a revamped AirPods with support for Siri and a much anticipated AirPower charging mat that is designed to charge the Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods at the same time.

MAYBE EVEN A HOMEPOD MINI

A HomePod Mini would naturally be the next smart speaker from Apple, offering a cheaper alternative to the $499 original.

If the rumours turn out to be true, it will pack Apple's digital assistant Siri under the hood.

It will obviously be smaller than its bigger sibling, but it could borrow its cylindrical design with fabric mesh exterior (only with more colour options, if we're lucky).

That would ultimately mean a reduction in audio quality — the original HomePod was praised for its stellar sound, but cost-reduction will inevitably impact its defining feature.

EVERYTHING ELSE APPLE COULD UNVEIL

AirPower — announced around a year ago, Apple's wireless charging pad should work with both its new iPhones and 2017 models, the Apple Watch 3, Apple Watch 4, and AirPods.

New Macs and MacBooks — Apple released a new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro in July, but we could still see a new MacBook Air with Retina Display, new iMacs and a new Mac Mini on September 13 AEST.

AirPods — rumours suggest a higher-end pair of Apple's wireless earbuds are in the works with noise-cancellation, water resistance and wireless charging.

Beats over-ear headphones — rumblings of wireless headphones with Beats branding emerged in February, with no word since then.

Streaming service — Apple has been pouring millions into high-profile shows and music documentaries which are all expected to live inside its own Netflix rival.