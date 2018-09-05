Worried Uber's new rules could leave you banned from catching a late-night ride? Here are some tricks and tips to give you a five-star passenger rating.

Only 20 per cent of all riders are holding a coveted five-star rating, and with new guidelines expelling passengers who behave badly, many users are keen to join the select five-star club.

Uber has released its top tips and ways to avoid getting your account suspended.

1. Location

Time and time again passengers pin their pick-up point in the wrong spot.

Many passengers try and get picked up in bus zones or difficult areas that leave drivers frustrated as they try to locate you.

Take an extra moment to confirm an easy pick-up location. It also helps to use the in-app messaging tool to communicate specific details with the driver. This will go a long way to achieving a good rating.

2. Saying hello

Sounds simple, right? But drivers are finding too many passengers fail to use their manners - like "please" or "thank you".

While some passengers may not want to engage in conversation, using basic manners will create a positive first impression and bump that rating up!

3. Don't be the annoying backseat driver

Everyone has that one friend who does this. "Turn here. You should have gone left. Follow this shortcut."

The Uber driver doesn't want to have to put up with your s**t. Drivers already have a set route on their screens.

Making last-minute alterations is insulting to the driver.

Don't tell the driver to run orange and red lights. Be polite, respectful and patient. Because maybe then you'll turn that two-star rating into a five.

4. Take your rubbish

If you're bringing rubbish into the car, do the right thing and dispose of it yourself.

If you're lucky, the driver may offer to do it for you. But don't be the one who leaves a mess in the driver's car. They're the ones who have to clean it up when they return home.

5. Don't slam doors

Respect the driver's property. Saying thank you and goodbye before gently closing the door will leave a positive final impression.

Slamming the door shut while in a rush can show disrespect towards the driver.

Finish the drive off on the good foot and you'll see your Uber rating hit five!

Uber released a series of misdemeanors that impact both riders and drivers, and could result in either party having their account terminated. Photo / Getty

Uber spells out rules on sex, vomiting and firearms

Uber is imposing new rules banning behaviour such as contact with someone in cars that breaches its "no sex rule".

New rules coming into force later this month state there must be no physical contact with the driver or fellow riders.

"As our community guidelines make clear, you shouldn't touch or flirt with other people in the car. As a reminder, Uber has a no sex rule. That's no sexual conduct with drivers or fellow riders, no matter what," the company says.

It said that nobody should hit or otherwise hurt a driver or fellow passengers.

Use of inappropriate and abusive language or gestures could also lead to a ban.

"For example, asking overly personal questions, using verbal threats, and making comments or gestures that are aggressive, sexual, discriminatory, or disrespectful."

The San Francisco-based company has been under scrutiny itself over allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination at its corporate office.

In an email sent to New Zealand users today, the company also spells out other reasons why you could lose access to Uber as a rider.

This includes damaging drivers' or other passengers' property. This includes damaging the car, breaking or vandalising a phone, intentionally spilling food or drink, smoking, or vomiting due to excessive alcohol consumption.

Unwanted contact with the driver or fellow passenger after the trip is over could also get you kicked off the app.

This includes texting, calling, or visiting someone in person after a ride has been completed.

"Remember, in Australia and New Zealand you can call and text your driver directly from the Uber app without ever having to share your personal phone number. This means that your phone number stays anonymous and is never given to the driver."

Breaking the local law while using Uber is also a no-no.

This includes bringing open containers of alcohol or drugs into the car, travelling in large groups that exceed the number of seat belts in the car; asking drivers to break local traffic laws such as speed limits, or using Uber to commit a crime, including drug and human trafficking or the sexual exploitation of children.

Uber prohibits riders and drivers from carrying firearms in a vehicle while using the app. Uber says that if is made aware of these kinds of problem behaviours, it will contact the rider to investigate them.

Depending on the nature of the concern, Uber could put a hold on the account during the investigation.

"If the issues raised are serious or a repeat offence, or you refuse to co-operate, you may lose access to Uber. Any behaviour involving violence, sexual misconduct, harassment, discrimination, or illegal activity while using Uber can result in the immediate loss of access to your account."