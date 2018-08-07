Man dies in crash

A man in his 70s died after two cars collided on a bridge on State Highway 1 north of Turangi at 6.25am on Monday. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured. The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Virtual reality talk

Find out how augmented reality and virtual reality can benefit, and will impact on, business at a VR/AR Showcase in Whanganui. Aliesha Staples, managing director of Staples VR, will speak about the technology at Nga Tai o te Awa, 142 Guyton St, at 12.30pm-2pm on Monday, August 13. RSVP to ce@whanganuichamber.net.nz.

Business breakfast

Business-related events during August will be the focus at the Whanganui Chamber of Commerce's Breakfast of Champions on Tuesday, August 14. Whanganui and Partners business strategic lead Rhonda Morris will speak about the economic development agency's Biz Buzz Month. The event will be at Caroline's Boatshed, starting at 7am, and costs $25 for chamber members and $35 for non-members. RSVP to ce@whanganuichamber.net.nz.

After 5 event

Prue Anderson Accounting, Whanganui's first 'Xero only' accounting firm, will host the Whanganui Chamber of Commerce BA5 (Business After 5) event this month. The event is at 5.30pm on Thursday, August 30, at 297 St Hill St. It is free for chamber members and invited guests. RSVP to ce@whanganuichamber.net.nz

DoC budget boost

Conservation Department director-general Lou Sanson is excited about what a budget increase for the department can do for conservation. The DoC budget has an extra $181.62 million allocated across the next four years. Much of the extra will be spent on predator control and biodiversity.