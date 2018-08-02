A Dunedin man who was able to recover $55,000 he'd transferred to scammers says he probably would have had to sell his house if he didn't get the money back.

The man, who doesn't want to be named, received a call from scammers earlier this week pretending to be from Spark, telling him hackers were using his internet to launder money.

The scammers told him they were working with Interpol to catch the hackers, and wanted his help to catch them.

The 55-year-old victim, who describes himself as a "techno-dinosaur", said he didn't for a moment suspect he was being scammed, because the lie was so "sophisticated and realistic".

The scammers were able to gain access to his bank account and move money around so that it looked as though they had deposited money into his account. They asked him to go the bank and transfer it to an account in Hong Kong so they could trace the hackers' movements.

He told them he would do anything he could to help them bring down the "loathsome, bottom-feeding" people that carried out such scams.

"I got really suckered in and deep in the moment."

The scammers warned him not to log back into his bank account, telling him it could be an opportunity for the hackers to steal from him.

They also told him they believed someone at his bank was part of the hackers' organisation, and that he should tell the bank tellers he was transferring the money for a family holiday, so he would not raise their suspicion.

"The biggest horrible feeling I have apart from the whole debacle is actually telling lies to my local bank staff that I've known for years," he said.

"I walked in looking at them thinking 'I wonder which one it is'. That's how far poisoned I had been."

After transferring the money, the man decided to check his bank account despite the warning from the scammers. It was then that he realised his own money had been taken.

He rushed home and called Spark, waiting anxiously in the queue for his call to be answered so he could check whether the callers had been legitimate. They told him it wasn't and that he should call his bank immediately.

"My blood just ran cold," he said.

Thankfully, the man's bank kept international transfers in a queue before clearing them, so his payment had not gone through. He was able to recover the money.

"I'm so ecstatic that it's been able to be retrieved."

The man had payments to meet for his kitchen renovations and mortgage, and owed money to IRD.

"I probably would have had to sell our property," he said.

"It wasn't my equity I was playing with, it was my family's. That's the thing that scares me the most."

The scammers had the "temerity" to call him again yesterday morning. The man said he asked the caller if was a spiritual man, and the caller said he was.

"When you're drawing your last breath, rest assured you're only going one direction," the man told him.

He is just one of the people that have fallen victim as tech experts see a "massive" increase in scams.

Geeks on Wheels director Cathy Empson said another woman lost $20,000 to scammers last week.

Their company normally receives about 200 calls each month about scams, but that number had doubled in the past fortnight.

"It's pretty scary, and to be preying on people who are so willing and wanting to help ... it's just awful, really," she said.

Empson wanted to warn people not to trust anybody who calls them.

"Nobody will call you to ask you to change your password. Nobody will call you to ask you to load anything on to your computer. The bigger companies don't care if you've been hacked, they're not going to call you to tell you that."

If someone received a call that sounded similar or seemed suspicious in any way, people should ask for the caller's name and department, then independently look for the number of the company and call back to see if the call was legitimate.

Anyone uncertain about what was going on could call 0800 4 A GEEK (0800 424 335) for free expert advice.