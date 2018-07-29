Unemployed web developer David Casarez moved to Silicon Valley in California in the hope of breaking into the tech industry but ended up homeless.
Desperate for work, he took to the streets to ask for help and after his unorthodox approach to job hunting was shared on social media by a stranger his prospects are looking up.
Twitter user @jaysc0, or Jasmine, saw Mr Casarez asking people to take a resume and shared a picture of him on Twitter and in just under 24 hours, her tweet has 55,000 retweets and 77,000 likes.
Mr Casarez's resume says he is a college graduate from Texas A&M University, is "detail oriented and highly adaptable professional with experience developing, testing and deploying software".
He is currently freelancing in Silicon Valley, the home of the tech industry, however has hit a bump in the road and resorted to sleeping in parks.
Since the tweet went viral, Jasmine has kept in contact with Mr Casarez.
In response to her initial tweet, she said she understood Mr Casarez's 'pain' as she had been "stuck in the whirlpool that is Silicon Valley" herself, which is why she is determined to help out.
Many people applauded Mr Casarez's hustle and some users did their best to help find a job for him.
Jasmine then informed her following that technology giants Google and Netflix among many others have reached out to Mr Casarez.
Since going viral, Mr Casarez has signed up to Twitter, and took the time to thank Jasmine and everyone else for all the support.