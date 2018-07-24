New Zealand's Rocket Lab has shown the world how we can make rockets easier and cheaper to launch.

But a young scientist sees even more room to perfect the tech, using an algorithm originally designed for intensive care units.

University of Canterbury doctoral student Philipp Sueltrop has been investigating a new flight strategy he believes would make launching rockets into orbit faster and more efficient, improving everyday technology like mobile phones and GPS.

His work focuses on the movement of fuel within the rocket's tanks and how this can affect trajectory.

Advertisement

Heavy mechanical rings inside fuel tanks, called baffles, are the favoured solution to dampen the slosh of fuel and its effects on flight trajectory.

Sueltrop is working to prevent the effects of fuel slosh in rockets using mathematical algorithms, by predicting movement and adjusting the flight movement before fuel slosh becomes a problem.

"It's about performing the right movement at the right time."

Sueltrop has observed slosh and rocket motion behaviours using a vertical wind tunnel on campus and real-life launches conducted in partnership with Rocket Lab.

After collecting enough data to accurately predict fuel slosh under different movements, Sueltrop planned to "on board" the algorithm into the flight control computer.

At that stage, real-life launches would be used to gather data and record how the algorithm could influence the flight strategy.

He'd then compare these findings to what was observed during testing in the wind tunnel, to prove the effectiveness of the algorithm.

If successful, this could reduce or completely remove the need for baffles in fuel tanks.

"Making the move into real flight means fully converting the algorithm into a flight version that takes into account elements, including acceleration, that are not present in the wind tunnel," he said.

"The algorithm is very flexible and easily scalable."

He was excited about its future prospects.

"It is a long-term solution to make it easier, faster and cheaper to launch a rocket, making technology that relies on this more accessible to everyday users."

The basis for the algorithm was originally designed by his supervisor, Dr Chris Hann, for the medical field.

"The underlying mathematics were first developed for glucose control and cardiovascular management in the Christchurch Intensive Care Unit," Hann explained.

"The analogy is that insulin is used to control glucose, where in a rocket you have canards which control the direction of the rocket."

Hann believed the research had far-reaching applications.

"Philipp's research has direct application to providing better control of liquid fuel orbital rockets including removing the need for heavy baffles and allowing launches in a greater range of weather conditions," he said.

"It also has application for ship-to-ship docking in the ocean and potentially developing better control systems that handle sea-ice interactions for ships in polar regions."